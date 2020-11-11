ANDERSON — In a bold move that sets it against one of its elected members, the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees has voted to initiate a legal challenge that could result in the removal of longtime board member Jean Chaille.
The board voted 4-2 Tuesday to direct the corporation’s attorney to seek a court ruling on Chaille’s legal residency status because she owns a home in Columbus that some believe is her primary residence. Chaille and board member Diane Airhart voted against the motion.
The measure was initiated by board member Jeff Barranco, who invoked Indiana Code Title 20, Article 23, Chapter 4, Section 30(d), which governs school board vacancies. According to the code, a vacancy occurs when a school board member ceases to be a resident.
“Each of us on this board is well aware of the fact that Ms. Chaille resides in Columbus, Indiana,” he said. “However, knowing something to be true and having the legal authority to act on that knowledge is not the same thing. I believe that is the only reason this topic has not been discussed within a public board setting.”
Chaille, however, begged to differ, though she admitted owning property in Columbus for more than 30 years.
“I do believe I am a resident of Anderson Community Schools Corporation,” she said. “I own property in Anderson. I’m a proud graduate of Anderson High School, my husband, my five children. I have a great interest in Anderson.”
Chaille also defended her record as a board member.
“If you believe I have been derelict in my duties, I’d like to know about that,” she said.
Barranco moved that the board authorize corporation attorney Charles Rubright to submit a request for declaratory judgment to a court to settle the question of Chaille’s residency. In addition, he requested that all initial filings and final rulings be forwarded to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Division of Elections because they are the body that oversees the issue of residency and is the body that would have authority to take action.
Barranco also has made a request to review the situation to Madison County Board of Elections through a letter submitted to Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt. He has not yet had a response, and no hearing date has been set.
Chaille said she would have appreciated also having been sent that letter just to inform her of the requested actions.
“I think the matter at hand has been known by all parties for a number of years now, so not really need to inform you of something you’re already aware of,” he responded.
