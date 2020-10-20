ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees on Monday announced it will post the permanent superintendent position in January.
President Patrick Hill said at Tuesday’s monthly meeting that the board will assemble a committee and develop a packet that will go out for the search. He said he’s not sure what the structure of the committee will be.
Board member Jeff Barranco said he and his colleagues may set up a special meeting to learn from residents what skills they might like to see in a new superintendent.
Critics of the board’s previous attempt to install interim Superintendent Joe Cronk permanently in the position appeared pleased with the development. The appointment was derailed after members of the Black community complained about a lack of transparency and failure to consult the families who would be affected.
Concerned citizen Anikka King said input from the community is important, but just as important is selection of the best representatives from the community. She and others have criticized previous selections from the Black community for committees, including a recent one to select a new principal at Anderson Elementary School.
“We would like from the community to have some insight, have some input who can be sent from the community,” she said.
Lindsay Brown, another concerned resident who in recent months has called for more transparency, said he sees having a timeline as progress.
“I’m glad for the community speaking up and speaking out because they’re effecting change, and I think everybody wants something positive for the entire school corporation,” he said.
Brown, whose children do not attend ACS schools, said the timeline to start the process is agreeable because there will be at least one new board member replacing Tim Long after the Nov. 3 election.
“It gives them time to bring somebody on and let them learn the school system,” he said.
The only thing he would have liked to have seen is a more developed plan, Brown said.
“They could have outlined how they are going to do the search and what committee they plan to put together, so it’s still a question mark,” he said.
