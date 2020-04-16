ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board on Tuesday tried to lay to rest rumors that bond funds approved by voters in 2018 are not being used properly.
Voters approved $41 million to be used for capital projects, including renovations for the new Anderson Intermediate School, an innovation at the high school and enhanced security for each school building. Voters also approved $1.8 million to be used for operations.
Board President Pat Hill said the rumor mill has been running rampant with accusations that money is being spent improperly.
“I want to give everyone assurance that is not the case,” he said.
The meeting, which took place through the online conferencing platform Zoom, was the first for interim superintendent Joe Cronk and the first time the board has met virtually.
Hill said as they went to the community hat in hand, the board promised to have strong oversight of the funds and be transparent with the community.
“His wise financial guidance has gotten us up about a million dollars this year,” he said of ACS business manager Kevin Brown.
Even though taxpayers approved $1.8 million for operations, Brown said, aggressive growth in assessed value of properties in the district actually has yielded more than $2 million.
“No monies can be spent out of that fund without approval of the school board,” he said.
The capital improvement funds can only be spent on the buildings, Brown stressed.
“We are on schedule and we are within budget,” he said.
