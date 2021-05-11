ANDERSON — Carrie Bale was the only Anderson Community Schools board member to make a comment before the board unanimously approved a three-year superintendent contract with Joe Cronk, former interim superintendent and chief operations officer.
Bale said she wanted to comment because she was unable to talk during a public hearing on Cronk’s contract at a special board meeting April 29.
She praised Cronk for being humble, committed, respected by his co-workers and staff and he had, “definitely stepped up within the last year to continue to move our school system forward.”
Bale said she was looking forward to the future and eager to work with Cronk to strengthen relationships within ACS, families and the community.
“Because I think we need to really work to unite the community to bring the community back to Anderson Community Schools,” she said. “We can do that with a strategic plan with other ideas and things that are already beginning to be implemented and all of this for the singular purpose of improving outcomes for all of our students.”
No other comments or discussion was made by the board before the contract was approved unanimously.
During the public comments, however, former teacher and former school board member Robert “Buckie” Bookhart said he wanted to commend Cronk for his “deal.”
The contract approved by the board on Tuesday allows Cronk, who has worked for ACS for 32 years, to be given an option to return to an administrative position if the board decides to terminate the contract or if his contract is not renewed at the end of the three years.
Cronk’s salary will be $155,000, the same as predecessor Tim Smith, in the first year of his three-year contract and have increases of $2,500 during the second and third years built into his contract.
Bookhart said he has nothing personal against Cronk, but it’s a matter of personnel and he doesn’t believe Cronk is the right person for the superintendent’s job.
“For the sake of our teachers, our kids and our community, I wish you the best of luck and I would love it if you proved me wrong because I don’t think you can do the job,” Bookhart said.
He went on to say that when it came to chief of operations, he would “stack” Cronk up against anybody, but Bookhart said he felt Cronk did not have the experience to be the school’s superintendent.
After the meeting, Cronk said he was “excited and humbled” by the board’s decision.
“I will strive, to the best of my ability, to live up to the faith the board placed in me,” he said.
