ANDERSON — The Anderson Community School board has no immediate intention of including a community member on the committee that will recommend a candidate to be the next superintendent.
At a community outreach session Wednesday at Anderson High School, board member Holly Renz said the Indiana School Board Association recommends the public not be directly involved in the superintendent selection process.
“The seven of us were elected to make the decision,” Renz said of the board. “You have to trust us.”
Renz noted that the school board had reached out to the community for input through social media and two public meetings.
Patrick Hill, president of the school board, said the selection committee will consist of school board members. He noted that a board member could bring up, at the board meeting this Tuesday, the idea of adding a person from the community to the selection committee.
Local resident Tamie Dixon-Tatum said that, with no input from the minority community, their voices would not be heard.
“The school board lacks diversity,” she said.
Tatum suggested that Beatrice Ramey, the Madison County Human Resources director, be appointed to the committee because she understands that confidentiality is involved in the process.
A few local residents attended the final community outreach session Wednesday at the high school.
Kellie Kelley, who ran unsuccessfully for a school board position, asked the goals of the board and where the selection process currently stands.
“We have a timeline,” Hill said. “Right now, we’re in the application process.”
Board member Carrie Bale said board members have the survey that was filled out by patrons and she has been receiving emailed comments and suggestions.
“We have to determine the priority of the community,” she said. “We’re just starting the process of looking for a superintendent.”
Resident Anita Corley pointed out that the school system has had three superintendents and an interim superintendent in recent years.
“Something is not working,” she said. “We have a racially diverse school system and that needs to be recognized.”
Corley asked whether finalists for the position would engage in a public question-and-answer session with local residents.
Hill said that is not being planned.
“There are superintendents from other school corporations applying,” he explained. “They won’t want that to be known.”
The deadline for prospective superintendents to apply for the job is Feb. 13, according to Hill.
