ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board on Thursday voted to bring back students in grades pre-K to 4 for in-person classes and students in grades 5 through 12 for hybrid classes after fall break on Oct. 19.
The final decision after a 5-1 vote was made following a vigorous debate, mostly surrounding the start date.
Parents, however, will continue to have available a virtual-only option for the health of their children.
“In the end, that was simple, but getting there wasn’t,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. “I was prepared for whatever they said. We have our reentry plan, but we’ll start tweaking it based on tonight’s decisions.”
The more detailed modified safety plan is expected to be presented 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
ACS is the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities that has remained all-virtual for an extended period following the start of the 2020-21 school year earlier this month. The board previously decided to remain all-virtual through at least Sept. 9.
All schools were closed after spring break in March in compliance with an emergency order put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb to reduce the spread of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.
The board made its decision after hearing from parents and teachers attending the meeting live and others whose emails were read aloud during the meeting. The public remained divided on the issue.
The board also met on Tuesday with health officials to get a better understanding of the risks of reopening the buildings to students.
Teachers have been providing the virtual instruction from their classrooms.
The decision came amid a week in which other Madison County districts, including Frankton-Lapel and South Madison, moved from in-person to hybrid according to their reentry. According to most school and district plans, developed in consultation with the Madison County Health Department, families are offered in-person, hybrid and virtual options depending on the level of community spread, expressed as low, moderate or high.
The health department reported last Friday that the county has moved into moderate spread. Health officials are expected to reveal this week’s numbers Friday.
The two reentry plans were devised based on the risks.
Students in the earlier grades are considered less at risk of becoming ill or carrying the virus, resulting in a full-return to in-person classes. Older students present more risk, and therefore, will be divided into two groups, A and B, that will alternate in-person and virtual instruction, thereby reducing the number of students in a building at any given time.
Board member Jeff Barranco said he understands the strain parents are under but that his first responsibility is the safety of the children.
“I am well aware of the pain of having to work full time and having to provide education for my three children in this environment,” he said.
Extending the reopening of the buildings to students was necessary to allow teachers time to prepare for social distancing by putting away unnecessary items, such as toys and books, and measure their classrooms, Barranco said. There are many variables that go into ensuring the buildings are safe, he added.
“That’s going to vary building by building. We at our level think about the district,” he said. “I’m OK giving that time to the staff and administrators to make those decisions. I fully understand that people won’t be happy with that.”
However, dissatisfied with waiting two months, Jean Chaille, the lone board member to vote against the plan, proposed earlier dates, including the original Sept. 9. When that failed, she tried to compromise with a date of Sept. 21.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to reopen preschool by 4th grade after Labor Day,” she said. “I’m disappointed because I feel like we’re failing our families who are struggling with virtual learning. Our parents were not intended to be lead teachers, and that is what’s happening with our families right now.”
Chaille said she believed Barranco’s concerns about distancing would be alleviated by the numbers of families that would choose to keep their children at home, allowing for those to attend in person to have more space. About 20% of families reported at enrollment that they planned to continue virtual education.
“I imagine if we go to in-person school, that number will go up,” she said. “That will decrease the numbers in each classroom. That will decrease the numbers in each building.”
Chaille found some support in the discussion from board member Diane Airhart, who supported a gradual reopening with the youngest students first right after Labor Day, in part to help parents who want to be able to return to work.
“I thought a gradual reopening made sense and to start with the youngest children would be the least risk,” she said. “What we’re trying to do is make a good decision in a world where there are no good choices. That is our struggle.”
