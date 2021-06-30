ANDERSON — Fewer people attended a second listening session on diversity, equity and inclusion Wednesday night, but Anderson Community School Corp. officials said the information was insightful.
Treva Bostic, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for ACS, said the sessions are designed to help “build a bridge” within the community.
“We are building a bridge together,” she said. “We have community support and people who want to be volunteers and involved and we are going to take advantage of it.”
Clarence Swain, a 1972 graduate of Madison Heights High School, said he left Anderson for about 50 years. When he returned, he noticed something had changed.
“We had a lot of people that were pushing us to make sure we could be the best we could be — be all we can be,” he said. “I don’t see that now. I don’t know what happened along the way, but I think there has to be more inclusion at all levels – staff, administration, teachers, principals – throughout.”
Tressena Jones said she is fairly new to the community, but she wanted to address the question of community building in Anderson. She said there are several organizations trying to do the extra work that sometimes schools can’t do and if ACS advocates for more community support and engagement they can make it a reality.
Angie Strickler provided input regarding the LGBTQ-plus community.
“What I would like to see out of your plan is the means for teachers and staff to show support for the LGBTQ-plus student population,” she said. “The research and data is overwhelming that this population of students is at high risk for self-harm.”
Strickler suggested finding a way to communicate to those students by allowing teachers or staff to wear a lanyard or other symbol that indicates there is someone there for them would be “huge.”
“In fact, it is lifesaving for many of them,” she said.
Joe Carney introduced himself to the crowd as “an old ACS product.”
“I went to school when you walked a mile in the snow, uphill, both ways,” said Carney drawing laughs from those present.
He supported Strickler’s plea to support the LBGTQ students and said it was an opportunity to send out a beacon of inclusion. He asked if a pride flag could hang in the school’s entryway and ways to show students who are being ostracized or bullied in other schools that they were welcome at ACS.
“I think there is a real opportunity to reach out and fill a need,” he said. “Not just saying we are inclusive, showing we are inclusive.”
Rudy Williams said he wasn’t planning to speak at the meeting, but could not help himself. His first comment was to address a visible divide in the room.
“First of all, ACS, we’ve got to do better,” he said. “We have to have more representation of minorities. I come in here and I know school board members and teachers over here we are all sitting on one side. We haven’t gotten up and come over and introduced ourselves to the people sitting over here.”
Williams referred to the majority of minorities sitting on the left side of the room versus the administration and nonminorities sitting at tables on the right side of the room.
“That doesn’t make sense,” he said. “You should be shaking hands and everyone should know who you are. You represent this community. Loosen up.”
Williams asked for more minority staff and leadership within the school to reflect the student population.
After the meeting, Holly Renz, an ACS school board trustee, talked about the input provided at the listening session.
“It’s interesting to see the community’s perspective versus the teachers’ perspective and the principals,” she said. “I liked hearing the various comments and if we can come together, I think we will be a whole lot better.”
Pat Hill, president of the school board, said the sessions are just the beginning for the corporation. He said the input will allow Bostic to compile a plan reflective of the community’s input.
Bostic said the next step is to develop a rough draft of a strategic plan and working to increase community involvement to help address diversity, equity and inclusion.
“These are our children so we have to work together as so many of the participants said tonight,” she said. “We want to be here, we are going to have to partner together and it’s not all on us.”
