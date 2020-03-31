ANDERSON — Since 1984, Anderson Community Schools driver Debra Blankenship has fired up her school bus to pick up and drop off students, most recently at Anderson Elementary, Anderson Intermediate and Anderson High School.
But with the school closures through May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she now has a new mission: Deliver meals and assignment packets to ACS students. She is one of dozens of staff, including bus drivers, social workers and school nurses who are helping out with the effort at several schools and other community sites over the next month.
“It’s just, you know, for the kids, just to make sure they’re being taken care of,” she said. “Plus you’ve got to get out of the house. You just go stir crazy.”
ACS handed out about 3,000 meals on Monday as students prepare to return to e-learning. The district is taking two state attendance waiver days on Mondays and Tuesdays and having students participate in e-learning Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through the end of the emergency closure called by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“It got to about half of them anyway. I think once it gets going and word of mouth, it will get better,” Blankenship said. ACS’s enrollment is about 7,000.
Aside from getting out of the house, Blankenship said she’s excited about seeing the kids.
“When we were on vacation, you’d see them, in the grocery stores, and now you don’t see anybody.”
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said food distribution is important to the district’s families for two reasons.
“Primarily, school food service provides a primary food source for many of our families. A large number of our children only eat when at school, and so it becomes vitally important to keep that supply chain in place,” he said. “Second, it provides a return to a routine. Consistency and routine are important in our students’ lives. When so much of what they face is unpredictable, ACS provides a safe, stable routine they can count on. While we can’t physically be back in our schools, we can try to bring the schools to the students.”
Ensuring low-income students have access to food when they are away from school is one of many non-classroom problems public school districts, including ACS, have taken on over the decades, routinely serving meals over schools breaks and the summer. All ACS students receive free lunch because the district’s eligibility due to the poverty rate is so high.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds and administers free and reduced-fee meal programs throughout the nation, announced earlier this month as schools started to close because of the COVID-19 epidemic that it would continue supporting meals, just as they do during the regular school year and breaks.
Marianne Heineman, ACS assistant director of transportation, coordinated the 70 volunteers, including 21 drivers, for the effort.
“All my drivers really want to be helpful and make sure the kids are taken care of,” she said. “We want to make sure that as many residents that have kids in our schools are fed.”
Heineman also helped determine the sites.
“We have such a vast area that we cover. We tried to come up with areas that not only could we get some of the sites, there would not be so much congestion,” she said. “It’s a little closer location than having to come to the schools to pick up the schools.”
Between two and three buses were used for each site. The benefit, Heineman said, was if another site ran low on meals to distribute, a bus from a site with less pressure could deliver more.
“I just transport 7,000 kids. This is a lot different,” she said.
Heineman said the food service workers and volunteers also continue to practice safe food handling practices , such as wearing gloves.
“They are working on making sure everyone stays safe and this is done in a safe manner,” she said.
The processes of the distribution also are subject to change as she and the volunteers figure out any glitches, such as the problem of some families who don’t have transportation to take them to the distribution sites. For instance, next week, the distribution will be on Monday and Wednesday along designated bus routes, allowing for bulk distributions.
“We’re just learning. This is a learning process,” she said.
