ANDERSON — Two candidates seeking election to the Anderson Community School board voiced criticism of the current board at Wednesday's Madison County Chamber of Commerce Power Up breakfast at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
“The board is operating in a vacuum,” said East District candidate Kellie Kelley. “There is no communication with the community.”
Kelley is running against incumbent Holly Renz, Andrew Jones and Nicole Milburn.
Five of the nine invited school board candidates attended the breakfast meeting.
Kelley said no one is addressing the problem of 600 students leaving ACS since 2012 and 1,500 students living in the district that have chosen to attend other area public schools.
She also said there is systemic racism in the school system.
“We need to do more to work together,” Kelley said.
Carrie Bale, who is running against incumbent Buckie Bookhart for the Central position on the board, stressed that the school system needs to be represented in all aspects of the community.
“The status quo is not OK anymore,” she said. “The school system needs a plan and vision.”
Bale said the education system directly affects how successful local businesses are and how the community is performing.
Rep. Terri Austin, running for re-election in House District 36, is opposed by Republican Kyle Pierce.
“My priority is to help small businesses recover from COVID,” she said. “I’m trying to help families recover from the pandemic. I’m working to help families that have lost jobs or have had hours cut, and many of them have not received unemployment benefits.”
Austin said the 2021 legislative session will have to work on a two-year state budget that is facing a decline in revenues.
“I want to make sure that there is adequate funding for schools and to take the necessary steps to return students to the classroom,” she said.
Democrat George Pancol, seeking re-election as the judge in Madison Circuit Court Division 2, is opposed by Republican Steve Koester.
Pancol said from 2009 to 2019 he has been able to return to the county’s general fund $2.8 million because the court has exceeded state standards.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done,” he said. “We have evidence- and data-based programs.”
Republican Scott Norrick is running against Democrat Kyle Noone for the Madison Circuit Court Division 5 judgeship. He is currently the judge of the Edgewood Town Court, and Noone is the Elwood City Court judge.
Norrick said he has worked his way up through the local criminal justice system.
“We can’t keep doing the same things and expect different results,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.