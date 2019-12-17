ANDERSON — Leaving the classroom several years ago to help take care of her grandchildren, Donna Hubble wasn’t quite ready to stop working altogether.
So four years ago, the retired Latin and English teacher joined Anderson Community Schools’ substitute teacher pool where she made herself available to step in for educators at Anderson High School. She is teaching advanced placement U.S. history and world civilization classes through February when the regular teacher is expected to return from maternity leave.
“It was a way to make extra spending money,” she said.
Though she works most days, Hubble is one of many former educators who leave the daily grind in favor of substitute teaching, either on an as-they-feel-like-it basis or long-term for regular teachers on maternity or medical leave.
But ACS officials say there aren’t enough substitutes, even among people who have no special teaching credentials or experience, in the pool to fill their needs.
In an effort to relieve the shortage, the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees is considering a dual strategy that includes raising per diems and entering into a contract with Kelly Educational Services.
The district maintains a pool of about 70 substitute teachers but has a fill rate that can range between 56% and 85%, said ACS Human Resources Director Lennon C. Brown. The fill rate measures the placement success for teacher vacancies due to illness or personal absences on a given day.
“We’re not unique. A lot of districts have the same problem,” he said.
ACS substitutes are not required to work exclusively for the district, so many look for the best deal of the day among surrounding districts, Brown said. Bumping up the pay and working with Kelly, which offers training and incentives, could help alleviate the shortage, he said.
“It doesn’t answer all your problems. It assists in making them better,” he said. “We want to be competitive, to give them an incentive not to drive over there.”
After consulting with other nearby districts, ACS officials have determined it may be necessary to raise per diems between $10 and $20, depending on the level of education that has been completed by the substitute teacher.
For instance, the rate for a sub with an education ranging from a high school diploma to 60 hours of college would be raised $20 to $70. Those with bachelor’s and master’s degrees would be offered $80, and retired teachers would receive $100 per day.
Paraeducators, who also are paid on a per diem and have asked the district for better pay and perks, would receive an additional $10 per day if they have to substitute for a teacher.
Most people who might otherwise be interested in subbing often don’t know that unlike other districts that require a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, ACS allows subs with only a high school diploma, Brown said.
“I think that’s an untapped resource for us,” he said.
Brown said the district has tried to form a consortium with other Indiana districts to help resolve the problem, including working with Kelly, a company specializing in working with temps in many fields. Kelly is an attractive option, he said, because the company has been providing similar services in Indiana for nearly 20 years.
Under a contract with Kelly, ACS would pay 29.5% per day per sub over and above the per diem. But ACS officials said it would be worth the price because Kelly would be responsible for all recruitment, screening, training and incentives in addition to payroll and benefits.
The ACS board would decide the length of a contract.
ACS Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Jan Koeniger said the current substitute pool would be transitioned over the Kelly.
“They can do a lot of things that we struggle with doing,” she said.
Though subs currently working for ACS simply need to pass a background check, through Kelly, they also would be interviewed. In addition, the background checks would be national and not just local or statewide.
ACS Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Ryan Glaze said Kelly also would pay for the background checks, which can cost as much as $50 each.
“That’s always been a question we had as a district: Who pays that?” he said.
And when a building is short on subs, Glaze said, teachers often are asked to work through their prep periods, which comes at an expense to the district.
“Honestly, that $29, we pay several times over on those particular days,” he said of Kelly’s fee.
One of the most attractive elements of a contract with Kelly would be free mandatory training and ongoing professional development, especially in the area of classroom management, Koeniger and Glaze said. Those working in special education or preschool setting would receive specialized training, they added.
“They will have some specific training they will have to participate in to go into our buildings because those are areas where they will need more knowledge to go into those buildings,” Glaze said.
Melinda Kojancie, strategic sales manager for Kelly, said on any given day, about one-third of the sub pool wants to work, so the goal will be to maintain a pool that is triple the size of what the district needs.
“We kind of hold their hand through the training process because it can be quite rigorous,” she said.
The plan also would be to maintain an office in Anderson, possibly at the ACS administration building, Kojancie said.
“If they really want to work, we really want to find work for them,” she said. “They should make more money with Kelly than they can with the district.”
