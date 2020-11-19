ANDERSON — Officials at Anderson Community Schools already have decided to remain all-virtual next week because of the spike in cases of COVID-19.
District officials typically make the decision on Fridays for the following week, but the continued surge of COVID cases and the short instructional week because of the Thanksgiving holiday allowed them to make the decision early, said Superintendent Joe Cronk.
The rolling daily average of cases reported by the Madison County Health Department stood at about 100 on Wednesday, the day ACS made the decision. According to county metrics and the ACS Re-Entry Plan, schools are to go to remote learning when the average number of cases reaches 24, which it has been for several weeks.
