ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools officials on Tuesday issued a statement of commitment to human rights, civil liberties, environmental stewardship and peace in light of the nationwide protests against police brutality that erupted last week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“As a district, we are going to be intentional about creating healthy conversations and multigenerational dialogues,” said Treva Bostic, the district’s director of multicultural education and behavioral services, as she read the statement during a meeting of the ACS board of trustees.
However, board member Jeanne Chaille objected to a part of the statement, saying the Declaration of Independence declared all men were created equal.
“History shows us that racism is built into America’s very foundation and permeates every aspect of our society,” the statement said.
“I’m glad that we’ve put this together. Since that time, we have changed our laws. We have moved forward,” Chaille said. “These are incidences that a small percent of our population are causing.”
But Bostic fought back defiantly.
“We were not brought here as equals,” she said. “This is very difficult, but this is reality. This has been very painful for me. I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights.”
Most other board members and G. Randall Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers and a social studies teacher at Anderson High School, supported the statement, though board member Jeff Barranco suggested maybe the board vote on it.
“I am supportive of this statement, but I don’t want to force this on anyone else either,” he said.
That suggestion was put aside as other members argued that this was a vetted statement by the administration and reflects its position.
“No matter what way we go, there are going to be 50 percent of the people who will complain no matter what we post,” said Board President Patrick Hill.
Harrison pointed out that some Founding Fathers, including Thomas Jefferson, were slave owners.
He added that the AFT at the local level hopes to rely more on Bostic and her diversity and inclusion training programs. At the national level, he said, the AFT is calling for stronger guidelines on police use of force, abolition of racial profiling and demilitarization.
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk, a trained reserve deputy, started the virtual meeting by assuring those in attendance, that the kind of maneuver used on George Floyd was not one taught in official law enforcement training in Indiana.
“What we saw on that video is not like anywhere. You are cautioned to go nowhere close to anyone’s airway,” he said. “I hope we can draw attention to this injustice and move past this.”
