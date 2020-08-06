ANDERSON — Walking down the hallway past the pool Wednesday at Anderson High School, Principal Kelly Durr saw a white board with a schedule of events, the last being dated March 13.
“That was the last time we all were here,” she said.
Wednesday was supposed to be teachers and students’ first day back in the building, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed in-person classes until at least Sept. 9 when the Anderson Community Schools board will reevaluate the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though some have small delays to the start of school, ACS is the only traditional public school district in Madison County and surrounding communities to opt for a virtual-only start to the 2020-21 school year.
Still, teachers like Lauren Prazeau were in their classrooms as students fired up iPads and Chromebooks from home.
“Every teacher I talked to today shared they were overwhelmed by the number of students who have called in, even more than the engagement we saw in the spring,” Durr said.
Wednesday also was the first day of school for Alexandria. Schools in the area started their return for the new school year last week and are expected to continue to do so into next week.
Though Durr served three years as director of the D-26 Career Center and last year was assistant principal at the high school, her first year as principal will be a new experience not only because of her new duties but because of the state of the nation as it fights a pandemic.
“We’re all doing things we have never done before. There’s just a lot of questions,” she said.
Durr said she spent most of her day making sure all the students have devices and that everyone’s equipment is working as it should.
“Overall, it was a great day. I think our teachers are working really hard to reach out to students and provide good instruction to students,” she said. “We’re hopeful we can return at some point, but we’re prepared for whatever we have to do.”
Prazeau, a four-year classroom veteran starting the second year of AHS’s new French language program, spent the morning talking to the occasional student and videotaping a lesson, making sure to get some of the classroom’s background into the frame.
“I think it’s more pleasant for people to see me in the classroom instead of standing in front of a white board,” she said. “The majority of the morning involves me sitting at my desk. That’s when I have office hours. It’s so sad with nobody sitting there in the chairs.”
All ACS teachers are required to work from their classrooms, but Prazeau doesn’t mind.
“For me personally, I prefer being in the building. My administrators are down the hallway, and my co-workers are in rooms next to me,” she said.
The challenge, however, is creating meaningful relationships with students, especially those who are new to her, in spite of the distance learning, Prazeau said. Under normal circumstances, she said, she circulates through the classroom and helps students with their notes or find small teachable moments.
“I have to create the same relationship I would have with them in the classroom,” she said. “My goal is when the kids come back into the classroom it’s not like they are meeting me for the first time. I want them to have an idea of who I am.”
As he does every other school day when he has to check weather condition for the safety of transporting students on buses, ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk arose at 4 a.m. to what he said ended up being a good start to the school year. One teacher reported 57 students had made contact in the morning.
“The teachers are all in a learning curve. The students are in a learning curve,” he said.
The district did, however, experience a minor glitch with the QR codes that went home on the welcome notes for students in grades kindergarten through 2 because there are scan limits. As a workaround, the districts followed up by sending links instead.
In the spring, students in these grades were given packets that were distributed with meals. But understanding the pandemic was far from over and that future building closure might be necessary, ACS officials bought iPads for elementary students for use starting with the 2020-21 school year.
“We, of course, have had some technical issues with some of our things not loading or some of the hot spots not turning on because of human error,” Cronk said. “When you’re trying to assemble a car of 10,000 parts and you’ve never done it before , not all the parts are in the right spots.”
After the reports of schools throughout Indiana, including Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School, having students and staff test positive for COVID-19, Cronk said he’s glad the ACS board of trustees chose to delay the start of in-person classes.
“Seeing all the schools that are opening and closing again makes us feel better about our decision.”
