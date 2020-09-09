ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to move up part of the re-entry date for in-person classes to Sept. 28 for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 4.
The board voted 4-2 to modify the original return date approved in August from Oct. 19, stressing the mandatory use of masks, social distancing and handwashing.
The decision was made based on the recommendation of an ACS re-entry committee made up of a variety of education, health, transportation and other experts within the district.
“The committee has not been all wine and cheese and roses. There has been some quite spirited conversation going back and forth,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk.
The change is a result of ongoing community debate that included vigorous arguments presented in August by board members Jean Chaille and Diane Airhart, who advocated starting in-person instruction as soon as the day after Labor Day. Chaille again pushed on Tuesday for a reopening on Sept. 21.
School districts around the nation have been under pressure to reopen their buildings from parents and President Donald J. Trump who want Americans to be able to get back to work and restart the economy in full. As long as students continue instruction at home, parents either are forced to continue working from home, give up employment that requires them to work in person or leave their children unattended or in the care of older children.
That’s why officials at the state and national level have threatened districts that refuse to return to in-person instruction with funding cuts.
ACS started the 2020-21 school year Aug. 5 as virtual-only, making ACS the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities to do so for an extended period after students have been away from the buildings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Virtual instruction will continue to be offered to families who are uncomfortable sending their children back to the buildings for in-person instruction. Families are able to make the decision on the return to in-person instruction from grading period to grading period.
Though the district has been virtual-only, teachers have been working from their classrooms.
G. Randall Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers, stressed several times the importance not only of opening but of doing so safely. He pointed out at least three staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 without students in the buildings and with minimal contact with one another.
“As we know, or we will know, the plan to reopen has been a monster of its own. It’s taken a lot of hard work,” he said. “And every time we think we have one or two questions answered, three or four or five pop up.”
Harrison reported hearing from several teachers of younger students who wondered why they, too, could not return on a hybrid model. That prompted the union over the weekend to conduct a survey, which concluded 62% of the membership agreed the hybrid model would be safest, he said.
Board member Holly Renz, who is a nurse, also requested the policy be relaxed so school nurses could wear scrubs.
Prior to the vote, several members of the public spoke addressed the issue of returning to in-person instruction sooner than Oct. 19, the initial date set last month by the board. Some spoke in favor while others spoke against.
Joe Curtis, who has a first-, seventh- and eighth-grader, said managing work at these different levels is extremely challenging for parents.
“There’s a lot of good points and a lot of bad points. But I really fear for these kids when they do return or for next year that they will not have learned what they need to,” he said. “We really need to get back in school. It’s one of those things we can’t keep pushing off.”
The board also read a number of emails from the community, including one from Amber Deetz, a mother of three, who said she was concerned about the mental health of the students.
“I guess my thinking is if my son, a straight-A student is flunking two classes and emotionally in turmoil, what do other kids look like?” she said.
The ACS gradual re-entry plan includes sending students in grades pre-kindergarten through grade 4 back on Sept. 28. ACS officials have said they can re-enter earlier because younger children are believed to be able to have less serious symptoms and less likely to cause spread of the novel coronavirus.
Intermediate, middle and high school students will be shifted into hybrid classes on Sept. 28. That means some students will attend in person certain days of the week and virtually others, which helps keeps down the number of students in a classroom at any given time and allows for better social distancing.
The older students will be expected to return to full-time in-person classes after fall break.
District officials will continue to monitor community spread, offering in-person, hybrid and virtual-only instruction depending on whether the spread is low, moderate or high as determined weekly by the Madison County Health Department.
