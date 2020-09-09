ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to move the date of returning to in-person education from Oct. 19 to Sept. 28.
An initial motion to move the date to Sept. 21 was defeated. A subsequent motion to give administrators and teachers an additional week to prepare passed by a 4-2 vote.
Students will return to school buildings in stages. Preschool through fourth-grade students will return to full attendance on Monday, Sept. 28. Students in fifth through 12th grades will return following a hybrid model on Sept. 28, with a return to full-time school on Monday, Oct. 19.
All-virtual school will continue to be an option for parents who do not feel safe having their students return to in-person education.
Masks will be mandatory for anyone in school buildings.
More information about ACS's re-entry plan can be found here.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.