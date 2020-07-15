ANDERSON — Though they don’t all agree with the final decision, many parents of students attending Anderson Community Schools are relieved they no longer must make the decision whether to send their children back to school for in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ACS Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted to continue online instruction till about Sept. 9 when it will reassess whether it’s time to bring students back into the buildings. All Indiana students, including those at ACS, completed the 2019-20 school year at home following spring break in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Julie Barnes is one of many who have questioned why the board didn’t just go virtual for a full semester rather than a month. She believes the board will vote to remain virtual until January, anyway.
“What’s that going to change? I really don’t think they even know what they are doing,” she said. “They are probably just as torn as I am about sending my child or doing virtual. But one month changes what? Maybe gives them more time to prepare. But prepare for what changes?”
ACS joins the metropolitan school districts of Washington Township and Wayne Township in Indianapolis and Portage Township Schools in northern Indiana in delaying the start of in-person instruction in favor of virtual education.
All other districts in Madison County and surrounding communities, to date, plan to continue with their plans for a combination of in-person instruction and virtual learning, depending on the preferences of students and their families. ACS originally had announced a similar plan several weeks ago.
The decision to delay comes amid sustained increases in the number of new daily reported cases of novel coronavirus. State officials have become concerned as Indiana’s number has risen above 500 for several of the past five days, with many of the new infections attributed to the Fourth of July weekend.
Though board President Patrick Hill implied prior to the vote it would have no effect on a decision, ACS on Monday sought parent input through an unscientific mini-poll asking whether parents preferred to start the year with in-person or virtual education. About 61% of those who responded said they preferred virtual education.
September Jarrett and Tricia Henderson are among the parents not happy with the decision.
Jarrett, whose child will be entering the first grade at Tenth Street Elementary School, said ACS is delaying the inevitable because COVID-19 isn’t going away. She said districts and parents need to get used to the new normal and plan accordingly.
“It’s gonna take the children returning to actually find a way to make this all work,” she said.
Jarrett said she also believes the option should have been left open so parents can make their own decision.
“For my child, he learns better in the classroom,” she said. “I have two younger children aged 1 and 3, and it’s hard for my 6-year-old son to focus with his two little brothers around. We don’t live in a huge house to where he can just go study in the den or in the family room.”
Henderson said she works full time and has some help from grandma but finds teaching her child overwhelming.
“I understand that they want to keep everyone safe, but it is very hard for a single mom of a mostly non-verbal kid with autism to try and do eLearning,” she said.
