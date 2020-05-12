ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees on Tuesday voted 5-1 in favor of buying out the contract of former Superintendent Timothy Smith for about $164,000.
Smith said he was not yet prepared to comment.
Board member Jeanne Chaille said she could not approve the agreement because of a provision that would reduce the amount Smith would receive by any amount he was paid by another school corporation should he take another position by next March.
“I do not think this is fair given the knowledge that we asked to part from him,” she said.
However, board member Jeff Barranco, who voted against Smith’s appointment in May 2018, said he did believe the agreement was fair.
“As a board we have an obligation to taxpayers to be a good steward of the monies we are on charge of, and I think that’s reflected in this agreement,” he said.
Smith, who had come to the district as human resources administrator, was given a three-year superintendent’s contract after serving as interim superintendent for a year following the unexpected retirement of his predecessor.
The contract included base pay of $145,000 plus $1,000 per month for personal and business travel. Smith also had access to the same health insurance as teachers.
The appointment met with some criticism from members of the black community who said they had not been consulted about who and what they wanted to see in a superintendent. The board, however, had conducted some community forums.
Following weeks of rumors that some board members were not happy with Smith’s performance and wanted to replace him, the ACS board on March 10 announced it was negotiating a separation agreement and appointed Joe Cronk, the district’s chief operations officer, as interim superintendent. No specific reasons have been given for the board’s decision, though board President Patrick Hill at one point said Smith was “lacking in the leadership department.”
The announcement was controversial because the board was known to have met in February in executive meeting with no administrators present. Hill admitted the board had voted unanimously to the separation, which some believe could have been a violation of the state’s Open Door law.
Human resources issues are allowed to be discussed in executive session, but according to the law, votes must be taken in public.
Smith, who had moved to Anderson from Carmel as a demonstration of his commitment to the community, previously said he had hoped to retire from ACS, though at a more advanced age.
