ANDERSON — Officials with Anderson Community Schools on Friday reported an unidentified staff member at Anderson High School has tested positive for COVID-19 as the community spread reported by the Madison County Health Department increased.
“Staff at AHS that were in close contact with that staff member are being notified as per procedure,” district officials said in a prepared statement. The district continues to follow the protocols of its re-entry plan.
The staff member’s identity remains anonymous in compliance with HIPAA laws.
The Madison County Health Department reported in its weekly email to school superintendents that community spread has increased to an average of 17.8 and a positivity rate of 5.3%. That’s up 6.5 cases and from a positivity rate of .3% last week.
“We aren’t as good as last week, but we’re still in it,” said MCHD Administrator Stephenie Grimes.
That puts the county squarely in the middle of the moderate spread metric that according to some school re-entry plans might call for a move to hybrid in-person and virtual education to reduce the number of students in buildings at a given time.
However, Mark Hall, superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, said his district will continue with in-person learning, for now.
“It was close, but the average stayed under our threshold,” he said.
Grimes said it was safe to continue in-person education for families who prefer that option.
