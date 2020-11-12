ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools is returning to use of the Madison County Health Department’s metrics as it makes decisions related to operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged in recent weeks.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk told the Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s meeting that the Indiana State Department of Health’s metrics weren’t nimble enough in that they are based on data going back 14 days, whereas the county’s data goes back seven days. Being able to use more recent information allows the district to better act in the interests of students and staff, he said.
The district also is offering the ACSC Covid Tracker on its website so families can follow can keep track of the spread of the novel coronavirus and better understand the decisions made by the district’s administration.
“Like I said, there’s nothing wrong with the Indiana Department of Health metric. I just don’t think that it is providing a current enough picture for us to make real-time decisions to keep everybody safe,” he said. “I’m not finding personally that (the state’s) data is matching what I’m seeing in terms of the rapid upswing of COVID cases in the county.”
ACS has been on all-virtual instruction the past two weeks as the pandemic has surged in Madison County. Though other schools districts have taken some lesser measures by closing down individual classrooms or buildings, ACS is the only school corporation taking a districtwide approach at this time.
Cronk said he won’t know what ACS’s plan will be next week until the county health department releases its weekly data Friday morning. The original plan was to return to in-person instruction at that time.
“If the average number of cases per day is above 24, we would stay virtual,” he said.
Madison County health officials have said using either metric is fine because they’re each based on science, Cronk said.
According to the Madison County Health Department, the average daily number of cases last week was 73. Under the state’s metrics, the county has been in Code Orange, indicating the second-highest rate of spread, on its four-color metric.
However, based on the county’s yellow/orange/red chart, anything over 24 is considered wide, severe spread. Under ACS’s re-entry plan, the schools should be all-virtual when the county reaches Code Red.
Cronk acknowledged that most surrounding school districts continue to offer in-person instruction but said the demographics aren’t quite the same and may allow for a different approach. For instance, he said, ACS has a higher poverty rate and more students living with more people than other districts.
“They’re not seeing the number of cases that we saw with students and staff. They are not quarantining the staff that we are,” he said.
Board member Jean Chaille requested that the ACS administration create some messaging to let people know that the COVID spread isn’t taking place so much in the schools but in the community.
“We need them to help us to do their part by trying to decrease the spread so that we can have children in school because we know children in school is the best place for them,” she said.
AFT President G. Randall Harrison said ACS needs to keep its focus on emphasizing its mask policy, encouraging social distancing and continuing with enhanced sanitation.
“Whatever decisions we make moving forward, I hope, I cannot stress enough, for the safety of all of us, including our students,” he said.
The COVID tracker reports the number of staff and students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of staff and students who were required to be absent because of close contacts with people who have tested positive.
“We put the current data up as well as the historical data,” Cronk said.
The tracker is expected to be updated each Thursday, and the district will post on its virtual/hybrid/in-person status for the following week on its webpage and social media on Friday.
“As soon as we know, everybody else know. We’ll be absolutely as transparent about that as we possibly can,” Cronk said.
Visit the COVID tracker at www.acsc.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1722729&type=d&pREC_ID=2104079.
