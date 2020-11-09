ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees will return to meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in Madison County.
“Given the sharp upswing of COVID cases in the county, and given we are on remote ed, a virtual meeting this month was the prudent choice to keep folks healthy,” said ACS interim superintendent Joe Cronk.
The board had conducted its meetings in-person in the boardroom for the past several months after conducting them on the Zoom platform since an emergency was declared in March by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The masking and distancing rules were strictly observed in the boardroom; however, they hadn’t been enforced as vigorously in the lobby where speakers gathered before and after making public comments.
The surge, which Madison County Health Department officials said could continue as late as February because of get-togethers for the holidays, caused district officials to announce a couple of weeks ago a return to virtual-only education at least through Monday.
The district started the 2020-21 school year virtual-only in August and started transitioning back to in-person instruction starting with students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. District officials had hoped to have students in grades five through 12, who have been attending on a hybrid virtual/in-person schedule, back into the classrooms full time by Oct. 20 but have continually moved that date back as the pandemic continued.
ACS has been the only district with extended virtual education after the start of the school year.
Districts have employed varying strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic, from quarantining individual classrooms to shutting down entire schools, depending on how the novel coronavirus spread through their buildings and communities.
Likewise, school boards and other governing bodies have taken an individualized approach to public meetings, with some never having returned to in-person while others trying to achieve a semblance of normalcy only to have to return to virtual meetings because of COVID-19 exposure.
