Anderson Community Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 1, due to weather and road conditions, according to an email advisory Sunday night from the school corporation.
"We would have normally delayed, but since this is an important day with our return to face to face instruction, I want to make sure everyone stays safe," the statement read.
This will be a closure, with no e-learning, according to the ACS notice.
Madison-Grant United School Corp. schools also announced closure for Monday.
Liberty Christian and Anderson Preparatory Academy announced a two-hour delay for Monday.
