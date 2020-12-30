ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will enter 2021 in the same all-virtual instruction status that it ended the semester with in 2020.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk announced the decision Wednesday after the Madison County Health Department reported the area is in red status because of a surge in COVID-19 that started early in the fall. That surge increased over the Thanksgiving break and is expected to remain high following the winter break because of holiday gatherings.
“We will assess the week of the 11th as we see how COVID goes,” he said.
Officials with other area school districts said they plan to start the second semester with in-person instruction.
This story will be updated.
