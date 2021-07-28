ANDERSON — Amaya Neal wiggled in her seat as her mother’s car crept toward the student drop off entrance for parents at Eastside Elementary School on Wednesday.
Amaya, 6, was bubbling with excitement and rocked forward to peer out the front car window as she talked about her new friends at school.
Neal said the morning was a little hectic because she was still trying to sort out Amaya’s bus transportation, but they were ready for the first day of school.
“We drew hearts on our hands so I am always with her and she’s always with me,” said Neal holding up her hand to show a tiny heart drawn on the palm. Amaya held up her had to show the images were a mirror when their hands were placed together.
Neal said she did not have any concerns about the school year despite a recent surge in the delta variant of COVID-19.
“We will take it one day at a time,” she said as her car rolled forward slowly in a line of cars that stretched around the school’s property and began to backup to the main road.
Neal said school is a big deal to her children, and they missed out on some of those experiences when they were forced to attend classes virtually during the pandemic.
“They were kind of upset about that,” she said. “This year we are going to start fresh and go from there.”
Neal said she does not plan to take the vaccine for COVID-19 and she is not going to vaccinate her children. She said if the vaccine becomes mandatory for children to attend school she will opt to school them at home.
She said she has a number of concerns but also doesn’t want to be forced to vaccinate her children.
Yolonda Wilson was dropping off her daughter, Shellby Wilson, 10, at Eastside Elementary for the first day of school. Wilson said her daughter is excited because she hasn’t attended school since the second grade.
Wilson said she did not have concerns and is excited for the school year to begin. She said she has not received the vaccine, but she plans to get it and wants her children to be vaccinated.
“I’m ready for things to go back to normal.”
Sharon Turner is a speech therapist and one of several teachers greeting students as parents dropped them off.
Turner said she has taught classes at Anderson for more than 43 years. She said she enjoyed teaching virtually for the first time last year but is ready to have her students back in the classroom.
“Hopefully we won’t have too many kids out of school due to COVID.”
Brett Yoder, a third grade teacher at Eastside, said he is looking forward to the new school year.
“It’s very exciting to come back to a normal school year after having a year that was very not normal,” said Yoder. “It feels like we are getting back to what we do best, and we are really excited to get started.”
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk stood inside the front doors of Eastside to greet students arriving on school buses and parents registering for school on the first day.
“We’ve had a good turnout,” said Cronk. “Our building seems to be bursting at the seams with fresh faces.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.