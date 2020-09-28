ANDERSON — Though they now wear masks, their desks are several feet apart and their school day is slightly shorter, many students at Anderson Community Schools’ elementary schools resumed in-person instruction on Monday after the district started the 2020-21 school year virtual-only.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said, aside from the excitement of finally having the students back in the buildings for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic around spring break in March, the day was off to a relatively uneventful start. ACS was the only district in Madison County and surrounding communities to extend virtual instruction at the start of the school year.
“Students were excited to see their friends and their teachers. Students were eager to talk and to get back into the school routine,” he said. “All in all, I am very pleased with our students and staff. Hats off to our educators and classified staff for all the preparations and hard work that has gone into bringing our students back to school.”
About 20% of families opted to continue with virtual instruction.
Though the ACS Board of Trustees initially agreed to bring the students back in October, public pressure led them to reconsider and plan an earlier return.
Students in grades kindergarten through four attend classes on a full-time basis, and remaining grade levels attend on a hybrid schedule in which they are in-person on some days and virtual on others. ACS officials hope all students will be able to return full-time following fall break on Oct. 19.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.