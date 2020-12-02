ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees is soliciting input from stakeholders in terms of what they would like to see in a new permanent superintendent.
But critics of the superintendent search, including Lindsay Brown and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, say the district should have used an outside professional to develop the questions, which they believe skew in favor of the board’s initial choice, interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. And using the Survey Monkey online platform also disenfranchises stakeholders, such as parents, students, teachers and taxpayers, who don’t have internet access, they said.
“I would say good try but not right,” said Brown, a concerned resident and frequent critic of the district’s officials and administration. “Whatever you put in is what you get out. I can sway any statistics or surveys. I can sway the outcome any way I want. It’s a game of manipulation.”
ACS board President Patrick Hill and board member Jeff Barranco, who prepared the survey with input from other board members, did not return calls for comment.
The ACS board initially had offered the permanent position to Cronk, who has 30 years’ experience in the district but little experience in the classroom, without performing a broader search. They justified the decision as the best way to handle the vacancy left by Timothy Smith amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That effort was derailed by members of the community, including Brown, who objected to the process.
The nine-question survey seeks stakeholder preferences on factors such as leadership style, including descriptions such as authoritarian, hands off or transformational; personal characteristics, such as integrity, compassion and communication style; and experience in areas such as budget and finance, urban school districts and foreign languages.
The survey also seeks to pinpoint stakeholders’ priorities, including hiring and retaining staff, improving student outcomes and financial priorities.
Brown and Tatum said they believe the questions should have been developed by a politically neutral professional familiar with the subtleties of creating an effective survey instrument.
“It wasn’t what I expected as I went through each of the questions,” said Tatum, whose children attended ACS. “It definitely raised my eyebrows.”
She said the development and roll out of the survey felt rushed.
“It seems like an attempt to rush through something to say, ‘See, we did allow participation,'” she said.
But Brown and Tatum said they believe the questions don’t necessarily get to the heart of what stakeholders may want and really are just a way to say the board sought input while allowing them to place Cronk into the position. For instance, one question asks whether educational credentials or experience are more important.
“To me, it didn’t seem like the survey was really open-ended, that it was really trying to gather your true opinion.” Tatum said.
Brown and Tatum said it’s not an either/or situation and that the best candidates will have both. Brown said a custodian can say he has experience working in an educational setting, but his duties would not make him qualified to be superintendent.
“Just because I work in a school district doesn’t mean I am able to handle the education end of things,” he said. “They don’t see the importance of somebody who has the in-depth training of education, and that bothers me. I think when it comes to education, that person should have a specialization because that impacts our kids’ future.”
One of the reasons the survey may miss the mark, Brown said, is that it frames the conversation and pre-determines what should be important to stakeholders with multiple-choice questions. The district also should solicit statements from the community that allows them to list concerns that don’t appear on the survey, he said.
“That would give them a broad platform as to what the community is thinking about education,” he said.
A diversity and inclusion expert, Tatum said she also was concerned about accessibility.
The survey, she said, should not be the only way that stakeholders are able to communicate their priorities to the board, she said. Even amid COVID-19 restrictions, she said, district officials should find a way to have face-to-face focus groups and meetings with the public.
Some stakeholders, Tatum said, have no internet access, and others have disabilities that prevent them from using the survey as it has been set up. For instance, she said, the survey is not read to people with visual disabilities.
“You by default leave those people out. And even if you have the internet, you don’t need to have an email, and this survey is by email,” she said. “If they can see and hear what’s going on, it gives them an opportunity to say something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.