ANDERSON — Parents, students and teachers are hoping for an experienced superintendent who is a visionary, transformational servant, according to an informal survey conducted by the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees.
That new leader should be prepared to improve student learning and instruction, address the social-emotional needs of students and improve parent/community engagement, according to the controversial survey created by board member Jeff Barranco on the Survey Monkey online platform.
“It was very helpful to pull some of the questions from other superintendent searches and include that because it gave us a broader range of responses from the community,” said board President Patrick Hill in a presentation of results at Tuesday’s ACS board meeting.
He said the board will announce additional steps toward completing the superintendent’s search, which is expected to start in earnest after the first of the year.
Barranco reported 1,303 individuals, 92% of which had direct ties to the district as students, parents or staff, responded to the survey. A majority of respondents were recruited by email, he said, so the results are neither random nor scientific.
“I would just like to thank Mr. Barranco for doing a really excellent job in putting that survey together,” his board colleague Diane Airhart said.
Based on the results, the preferred leadership style the largest number of respondents at 38.6% desired was someone who is visionary.
In terms of personal characteristics, of which they were allowed to select up to three, 63.24% of respondents said they value integrity, 55.33% want a good communicator and 54.72% are looking for commitment.
One of the most controversial questions, however, was whether respondents had a preference for high educational achievement in a candidate, who must have a superintendent’s license and a doctoral degree, or experience. This question raised the eyebrows of community members, including Lindsay Brown and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who said they believe it may have been constructed in a way that would give interim Superintendent Joe Cronk an edge in the search process.
The board initially offered Cronk the permanent superintendent’s position without a search, saying they believed it was the right thing to do in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when they found out about the offer, some members of the community became vocal and insisted the board conduct a broader search.
Among the concerns expressed by some was Cronk’s lack of classroom experience in spite of a career that spans three decades in ACS. About 66.85% of the survey respondents said experience is more important than education.
However, the phrasing of the survey question was unclear about whether the preferred candidate’s experience should merely be in one or more capacities in a school district, such as operations, finance or human resources or whether the district’s educational leader specifically should have classroom experience.
