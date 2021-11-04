ANDERSON — While Anderson Community Schools held classes Thursday, bargaining teams from ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers began meeting that morning with a state-appointed mediator to continue bargaining.
Talks began at 10 a.m. and recessed about 8 p.m., according to Randy Harrison, AFT president. Details of the talks were not available.
On Wednesday, the district called a no-school day due to a high number of staff absences.
Staff members who reported to work Wednesday were administrators, day shift custodians, facilities and administrative assistants, according to an email to The Herald Bulletin.
That comes on the heels of meeting Oct. 26 that led to excessive staff call-outs Friday, Oct. 29. The excessive call-outs that day caused ACS to have an e-learning day.
ACS is facing a $2.8 million increase in health insurance costs starting next year. The administration wanted a 48% increase in insurance premiums; the union countered with 20%. The two sides eventually agreed to a 33% increase.
The union proposed a $3,300 increase in base salary and a $3,000 pandemic stipend. ACS offered a $1,000 increase in base pay and $6,000 in stipends through three payments.
Harrison said ACS’ last offer was a $2,000 increase in base pay on a two-year contract with no pay hike in the second year and $6,000 in COVID-19 stipends.
“What they’re leaving out is the fact that we are leaving it (not accepting ACS’ offer) because they are offering only stipends,” Ashley Loffer, a kindergarten teacher at Erskine Elementary School, said in an Oct. 29 interview. “They also took off that if we would agree to the proposal that they want for us, that there can be no negotiations next year.”
That could mean that if insurance premiums rise again next year, there will be no bargaining.
There has been an abundance of community feedback in response to Wednesday’s school closure.
Parents of ACS students, such as Haylee Hemp, have reached out to school administration with their feedback.
Hemp also created a Facebook page for parents who want to voice their concerns or show support. The group is called “Concerned Parent of ACSC.”
Harrison said mediation will resume at 10 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.