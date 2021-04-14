ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will be providing cash incentives for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school board on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding with the Anderson Federation of Teachers to give employees who voluntarily get vaccinated a $150 reimbursement.
Charles Rubright, attorney for ACS, said the reimbursement can be obtained by employees through Sept. 15.
He explained that ACS will be getting some federal COVID-related funding for a one-time expenditure.
Rubright said ACS is looking for a way to fill the gap that occurred the past year in classroom instruction as a result of the pandemic.
“This is just another step,” he said. “There will be more in the future.”
The memorandum of understanding with the AFT raises the hourly pay rate for teachers who volunteer for summer school classes from $25 to $40 per hour and for other employees to $30 per hour.
“We’re working to recruit additional students and staffing for summer school,” Rubright said. “This can be reimbursed from the COVID funding.”
The pandemic was an unexpected event that allows the school system to increase the pay rate, the attorney said.
“This is intended to retain teachers,” Rubright said. “Nationwide there could be up to 27% of teachers considering leaving the profession because of the pandemic.”
AFT President Randy Harrison said the school system is looking to expand summer school.
He supported the additional compensation for the educators who participate in summer school.
Board member Carrie Bale said she hopes the additional staffing for summer school will result in smaller class sizes.
“This is a hands-on opportunity for students," she said.
Interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said the class size will be limited to 15 students. He said the schools being utilized for summer school will operate at 50% capacity.
Currently ACS plans to have summer school classes at Anderson High School, Highland Middle School, Anderson Intermediate School, Eastside Elementary, Anderson Elementary and Erskine Elementary.
Cronk said additional locations could be included depending on the enrollment.
