ANDERSON — It may have been delayed from Monday because of the snowstorm Sunday, but Anderson Community Schools’ return to in-person classes after the district spent most of the current school year in all-virtual instruction was fantastic, said interim Superintendent Joe Cronk.
“All the happy, smiling faces from both staff and students were great to see. Schools are sad places when not filled with kids,” he said Tuesday.
ACS is the only district serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that till now has handled the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic primarily with remote education, though teachers have been delivering instruction from their classrooms. Though nearby districts also have had some student and staff exposures to the coronavirus, they have handled them primarily through quarantines of individual classrooms and buildings rather than entire districts.
ACS, like most districts, does continue to allow families the option of all-virtual education.
All local districts rely to some extent on the color-coded metrics indicating the level of spread as calculated by local and state health departments.
But the ACS board’s reluctance to provide in-person instruction has been controversial, especially among parents who have trouble balancing their children’s needs with their work obligations and those who feel unable in terms of personal knowledge and/or teaching expertise to be their child’s primary teacher. A major concern among parents and educators is what is called the “COVID slide” in which students, especially those who have more of a need for face-to-face contact with teachers, are unable to remain at or work up to grade level.
Cynthia Motsinger, whose four children attend Erskine Elementary, Anderson Intermediate, Highland Middle and Anderson High schools, is one of the parents who is relieved that her children are back in the buildings, both for her own sanity and because of their educational needs.
“I’m just really glad my kids were able to get back to school and back to semi-normal life,” she said. “My kids are pretty much are going to spread their wings and fly now that they’re back in school.”
Motsinger, who shares the frustrations of many parents who suddenly also have been charged with being teachers though they are unqualified, has been working from home since the start of the pandemic last March. She works between noon and 8:30 p.m.
“It was pretty stressful trying to keep up with that and trying to keep up with my job as well,” she said.
Though her children are old enough to keep themselves entertained, having the self-discipline to complete their lessons is a whole other matter, she said. As a result, some of her children went from being A-B students to being D-F students, and failed all her classes, she said.
“Just being able to keep them focused and on task was the biggest challenge,” she said. “I am happy that they went back, because it was very distracting not only for my work environment and it was distracting for them because they have other things to attract their attention.”
Part of the problem, Motsinger said, is some of her children have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
“They just aren’t being able to grasp the material,” she said. “If they got upset at their work, they refused to do it, they just downright refused. I have kids refusing to do Zoom. I have kids who have to have a teacher in their face to learn.”
Motsinger said she felt some of her children also didn’t receive the support they needed from teachers. Up to now, for instance, teachers typically communicated with her about her children’s progress and gave her a heads up when attendance wasn’t recorded or assignments weren’t completed, bit she has barely heard from them while her offspring have been at home, she said.
“I was receiving letters that my kids were missing classes, but I knew for a fact they hadn’t because I was breathing down their necks behind them,” she said.
And though she tried to help her students keep up, a monumental task considering they are not only in different grades but at different educational development stages, Motsinger said she believes many other kids have parents who did little to nothing in terms of educating their children.
“I heard from some of the kids around here who said, ‘Oh, we just do our attendance. We don’t do the work.’”
Having her children at home also affected Motsinger financially.
“There were times I took off from work to make sure they were doing their work all day,” she said.
The children were excited at first to be able to stay home, but after months being away from their friends, Motsinger said she was concerned about their mental health and their social development.
“My fourth grader was pretty much skipping onto the school bus this morning,” she said. “Yes, I am concerned for the health of my children, but the world has to start turning again somehow.”
Brandi Buttler, whose son, Kallen Buttler, is a second grader at Erskine Elementary School, and whose other son, Kristian Buttler, is a fifth grader at Anderson Intermediate School, said she also was happy her children are able to return to in-person instruction.
“It’s still a little scary as far as the safety of everyone,” she said. “I guess that’s a risk anytime when you leave your house, too.”
All-virtual education wasn’t the burden for the Buttlers that it was for some families. Brandi Buttler works part time, and her husband, Richard Buttler, is retired from the military, she said.
“I feel like we have a much easier situation because someone is always home,” she said. “I can’t imagine a situation where both parents are working full time or a single parent working full time.”
Buttler said she and her husband have been able to manage their sons’ educations because they are at lower grade levels and because of the support of their teachers.
“It’s been a journey. Teachers have done great, so the kids have done OK,” she said. “They are usually there to help them, but there are times we spent an hour and a half on just one assignment. It’s very frustrating, but you get through it, I guess. I can’t imagine having a high schooler. The assignments are a little bit challenging, so I can’t imagine how they do it in middle school, high school.”
The time at home also has been a little confusing for her younger son, Buttler said.
“He asked me if he was still in second grade. It’s been so long,” she said.
Buttler said even though ACS had a false start in late September when officials tried to bring the students back into the buildings, she is confident the flexibility of the current plan will keep them there this time.
“I think now it’s a pressure thing for the school system, so I think they will probably try to keep them in,” she said.
