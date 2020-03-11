ANDERSON — With spring break coming up, Anderson Community Schools officials are developing a two-phase plan to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said he hopes the two-week spring break will be enough for the contagion to fizzle out.
“Our short-term goal is to get to Friday,” he said. “I don’t want to be pessimistic and say something will hit us, but it seems inevitable something will hit us.”
With only one more day before spring break, said the first phase of the plan is to develop three days of eLearning lessons.
However, he said, teachers also have been directed to create 10 days of lesson plans to cover two weeks in the event contagion remains likely after the two-week break when students are scheduled to return.
“Two weeks seems to be the routine quarantine period,” he said.
Avon and Noblesville schools earlier this week took quarantine measures because of students who displayed symptoms of coronavirus.
The district formed its coronavirus task force, which includes the Anderson Federation of Teachers, on Monday morning to develop the plan, the framework of which is the existing crisis/emergency plan that already was in place, Cronk said.
Because students in grades kindergarten through six do not take home Chromebooks, teachers in those grades have been instructed to create paper-based packets. Students at Highland Middle School, Anderson High School and Compass alternative school will be able to do their work on the internet.
“We will not close unless the state directs us to close,” he said. That guidance would come from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Though several colleges and universities around the nation have moved online for the remainder of the school year, Cronk said he’s not sure what would happen at ACS if students had to stay away from school longer than the additional days.
“I don’t know how the state would feel about us having nine weeks of eLearning,” he said. “There are many more questions about this than we have answers.”
ACS’s plans have been communicated to families in English and Spanish, Cronk said.
In an email sent to AFT membership on Tuesday, President G. Randall Harrison called for teachers to recognize the plan is a proactive approach to dealing with COVID-19 and to cooperate with the ACS plan.
“We know this places a bit of extra work on everybody’s plates, but we are asking everyone to do their best to accommodate these lesson requirements should we need to utilize them,” he said.
Harrison said he hopes ACS’s plan is acceptable to the Indiana Department of Education.
“We have attempted to create a learning scenario for our students that will result in no need for make up days being added to the end of our school year,” he said. “Please note that the Department of Education will be the final authority as to what transpires for acceptable make up days, waiver days, and the amount of days that could be made up at the end of the school year.”
Officials at the IDOE have not yet released any public statements regarding schools during this pandemic period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.