ANDERSON — The public was given the first look at the proposed three-year Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan for Anderson Community Schools on Monday.
Treva Bostic, director of Diversity and Inclusion for ACS, said the plan was developed through surveys of local residents and two listening sessions.
A second meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Park Place Church of God. Those attending should enter door 6 on the church's lower level.
“This is a marathon,” Bostic said. “It will be implemented in steps. The mission is that all students reach their highest potential.”
She said the plan has not been presented to the ACS board for final approval, but there's hope it will be implemented starting in August.
Bostic said each ACS school will have an Equity Team; employees will be trained to address bullying and harassment, and that training also will be offered to parents.
She said the Equity Council will be reinstituted and that people will have to apply to become members.
“It wasn’t a working group coming up with solutions (but) talking about problems,” Bostic said of the previous Equity Council. “We want students, parents, stakeholders and staff involved.”
A part of the plan is to respect and value diversity in the school communities with monthly recognition and not just during Black History and Hispanic Heritage months.
Bostic said a goal is to start a peer mentoring program. She noted that students at D26 Learning Center already want to start a group to discuss cultural differences.
ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said the school board is starting work on an overall strategic plan that will integrate diversity, equity and inclusion.
Pat Hill, school board president, said the community will have the opportunity to provide input in developing the systemwide strategic plan.
Kim Townsend said it’s important for the parents of students to know what is expected in terms of participating in the educational process.
“We have to expand the village for parents working two jobs or with other children at home,” said Fay Barber-Dansby. “We have to look at best practices. Look at what other cities of a similar size are doing to increase parental involvement.
“Some work is already taking place in other communities to increase parent participation."
John Bostic said parents have to be encouraged to be a part of after-school programs by participating in then and attending activities.
Treva Bostic said Anderson schools, like other school systems, are losing teachers because of legislation that has been considered by the Indiana General Assembly.
“We’re running teachers out of the school systems,” she said. “We need a long-term recruitment plan to attract diverse and culturally competent candidates.”
