ANDERSON — In a Facebook post made on Wednesday afternoon, Anderson Community Schools warned families not to buy e-Learning packets.
A half-hour later, the school corporation made another post on Facebook calling out the supposed culprit. The post also said that this might be the reason they have run out of packets.
Packets have been made available to all grade levels during Monday and Wednesday food distributions on ACS buses and at Highland Middle School and Anderson High School. The packets are also available to be downloaded and printed at home.
The Herald Bulletin is reaching out to school officials and will update this story.
