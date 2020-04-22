ACS warns there's no need to buy e-learning packets

ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools officials are investigating the possibility that the district’s paper e-learning packets for grades preschool through six are being sold after being alerted to a posting on Facebook.
Interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said he was alerted about the problem on Wednesday by a teacher who sent him a screenshot and warned parents not to pay for packets, which are free to anyone who wants them, even non-ACS students. They are available online, in the lobby of the ACS administration center and delivered on meal routes.
“I thought somebody had sent me a joke email,” he said. “I just can’t imagine anyone doing it, and I can’t imagine anyone buying it.”
Though ACS has a 1:1, or one to one, technology program, the packets are made for the lower grades because their tablets are recharged on carts, and there was no way to have them do that at home. This may change in the future, Cronk says, as the district prepares for periodic quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent packets were distributed on Wednesday.
“Public Service Announcement: If you come across anyone SELLING ACS eLearning packets, don’t buy them,” Cronk posted to the district’s Facebook page.
Packets allegedly were being sold for $15, except for the second grade, which was $25 because those packets are larger, Cronk said. The district used about 400,000 sheets of paper to print the most recent round of packets, he added.
Cronk said he has been pressured by others to release the name of the person selling the packets but has declined to do so pending the outcome of the investigation and receiving advice from the district’s attorney. He said it’s uncertain whether the claim that packets were available for sale was true because people make many false claims on the internet.
Still, he had a message on Facebook for the alleged seller: “To the person selling packets.....I see that you just blocked ACS, but we know who you are.....Do not take advantage of folks and sell packets. It’s wrong. Period. We were wondering where so many of our packets were going. Were you the reason we kept running out?.......”
Cronk said without speaking with the lawyer, he’s uncertain whether there would be a legal remedy against a person selling the packets or whether the district would need to do something for the people who may have paid.
“It’s not copyrighted material, so it’s not intellectual property,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s illegal. It’s just not being a good citizen.”
