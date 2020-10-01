ANDERSON — Former Anderson police officer Adam Watters, already on probation on a battery charge has been charged with a second count of battery.
The son of former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor charge of battery in Anderson City Court.
On Sept. 25 in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 a notice of violation of probation was filed in Judge Thomas Clem’s court.
That notice states that Watters was placed on probation for 357 days starting on June 30 and the conditions that led to the filing include failure to behave well in society by committing a new charge of battery on Sept. 13.
The notice also states that Watters violated curfew by being away from his residence at 1:30 a.m. after being ordered to be at his home from midnight to 6 a.m.
The final violation is that he is alleged to have entered the Bourbon Street Bar.
The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police states officers were dispatched to the Bourbon Street Bar to take a report of a battery.
A woman told police she she had been calling the police after she witnessed a vehicle sideswipe an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.
At that point a male passenger, identified as Watters, got into an argument with her and eventually pushed her with two hands. She fell into the outside of her vehicle and suffered a scratch to the back.
Kylie Higgs, the driver of the vehicle, confirmed that Watters was the passenger in her car.
After pushing the woman, Watters walked into the bar, the affidavit states.
Watters in June entered guilty pleas on two misdemeanor counts and resigned from the Anderson Police Department.
According to the plea agreement, Watters was fined one dollar and ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $185.50.
Watters, 24, pled guilty in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 to misdemeanor charges of battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Judge Thomas Clem said felony charges of residential entry, official misconduct, strangulation and criminal confinement were dismissed by special prosecutor Eric Hoffman of Delaware County.
Clem said Watters was placed on probation for one year with the standard terms of probation.
Watters was arrested in June 2019 on allegations that he attacked his girlfriend in the early morning of June 7 at her Anderson home and Anderson police contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.
Watters was placed on administrative leave without pay since shortly after the incident by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The night before the incident, Watters was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend at her residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anthony J. Klettheimer of the state police.
She told police she went to an Anderson tavern after getting angry with Watters for accusing her of texting “some guy,” according to the affidavit. Watters also went to the bar.
His girlfriend blocked Watters’ phone number and had a friend take her home about 3:30 a.m., according to the affidavit. She told police she went to sleep at about 4 a.m. and later found that Watters was in bed with her, according to the affidavit.
Watters grabbed her neck and threw her against a wall, according to the affidavit, and she hit him in the face. Allegedly, Watters told her she was going to jail because she hit a police officer.
The woman’s grandfather, the only other person in the home, grabbed Watters and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.
State police arrested Watters at his father’s house later that morning.
Actions by then-APD Chief Tony Watters on the morning of his son’s arrest eventually led to Watters’ dismissal as police chief after the ISP investigators’ report was given to Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Adam Watters joined the police department in 2017 and was disciplined in 2018, receiving a one-day suspension without pay for entering a bar in Pendleton with his sister, who was under the age of 21 at the time.
