ANDERSON — Adam Watters, the son of former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters, has entered guilty pleas on two misdemeanor counts and has resigned from the Anderson Police Department.
According to the plea agreement, Watters was fined one dollar and ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $185.50.
Watters, 24, pleaded guilty on Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 to misdemeanor charges of battery and interference with the reporting of a crime, Judge Thomas Clem said.
Clem said felony charges of residential entry, official misconduct, strangulation and criminal confinement were dismissed by special prosecutor Eric Hoffman of Delaware County.
Clem said Watters was placed on probation for one year with the standard terms of probation.
“There was no sweetheart deal,” he said.
Watters was arrested in June 2019 on allegations that he attacked his girlfriend in the early morning of June 7 at her Anderson home. Anderson police contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.
Defense attorney Bryan Williams said Watters has resigned from the police department.
“It was a case where there was some truth to the misdemeanor allegations,” Williams said. “He would not have pled guilty to the felony charges because statements made by the witnesses were disputed.
“He (Watters) was happy to get this behind him,” Williams said.
Watters was placed on administrative leave without pay since shortly after the incident by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The night before the incident, Watters was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend at her residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anthony J. Klettheimer of the state police.
She told police she went to an Anderson tavern after getting angry with Watters for accusing her of texting “some guy,” according to the affidavit. Watters also went to the bar.
His girlfriend blocked Watters’ phone number and had a friend take her home about 3:30 a.m., according to the affidavit. She told police she went to sleep at about 4 a.m. and later found that Watters was in bed with her, according to the affidavit.
Watters grabbed her neck and threw her against a wall, according to the affidavit, and she hit him in the face. Allegedly, Watters told her she was going to jail because she hit a police officer.
The woman’s grandfather, the only other person in the home, grabbed Watters and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.
State police arrested Watters at his father’s house later that morning.
Actions by then-APD Chief Tony Watters on the morning of his son’s arrest eventually led to Watters’ dismissal as police chief after the ISP investigators’ report was given to Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Adam Watters joined the police department in 2017 and was disciplined in 2018, receiving a one-day suspension without pay for entering a bar in Pendleton with his sister, who was under the age of 21 at the time.
