ANDERSON – The trial date for Anderson police officer Adam Watters has been postponed until 2021.
Watters, the son of former Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters, was arrested in June 2019 on allegations stemming from an incident with his girlfriend.
He has been on administrative leave without pay since shortly after the incident by the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
Watters is facing criminal charges including Level 6 felony residential entry, Level 6 felony official misconduct, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony criminal confinement, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
His trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 was originally scheduled for May 12, but all trials in the county have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trial is now scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.
Any further proceedings concerning potential disciplinary action by the Safety Board against Watters will be tabled until criminal charges are resolved.
Future disciplinary action could include dismissal from the police force, the city attorney said.
Watters is accused of attacking his girlfriend in the early morning of June 7 at her Anderson home. Anderson police contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.
The night before the incident, Watters was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend at her residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anthony J. Klettheimer of the state police.
She told police she went to an Anderson tavern after getting angry with Watters for accusing her of texting "some guy," according to the affidavit. Watters also went to the bar.
His girlfriend blocked Watters' phone number and had a friend take her home about 3:30 a.m., according to the affidavit. She told police she went to sleep at about 4 a.m. and later found that Watters was in bed with her, according to the affidavit.
Watters grabbed her neck and threw her against a wall, according to the affidavit, and she hit him in the face. Allegedly, Watters told her she was going to jail because she hit a police officer.
The woman’s grandfather, the only other person in the home, grabbed Watters and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.
State police arrested Watters at his father’s house later that morning.
Actions by APD Chief Tony Watters on the morning of his son’s arrest eventually led to Watters' dismissal as police chief after the ISP investigators' report was given to Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
