ANDERSON — The Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition's pathway to help people get into recovery now has a name, Turning Point.
Outreach Coordinator Rick Zachary and Karen Finnigan, who is retired from the Madison County Health Department, hope to have the program functioning by the end of the year.
"Funding isn't always that easy to come by, although we certainly have a lot of people interested in what we're planning to do. So we're going to have to shake the bushes," Finnigan said.
They will find out in September whether the coalition has been chosen for a U.S. Department of Justice grant. It would last for three years, according to Zachary, who declined to discuss the dollar value of the grant.
"No matter what happens, we're still going to get Turning Point off the ground," Finnigan said. "We're just going to have to figure out where the funds could potentially come from if the grant does not work."
The pathway will include a virtual call center, where inbound calls could be forwarded to the person on duty.
The system for directing the calls was not expensive, according to Zachary. The primary expense will be training people to respond in person to the ER after an overdose and to follow up with family at the person's home afterward.
"The people that we're going to have answering those phone calls are going to be trained in peer recovery coaching and in suicide prevention, and they are going to be called crisis response coordinators," Finnigan said.
To help handle cases where people are ready to get help but the stigma of addiction is holding them back, an app will be developed.
"Addiction and mental health, a lot of people don't even want to talk to anybody about it," Zachary said. "We know most people never reach out for help, so we want (the app) available."
