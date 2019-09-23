DALEVILLE — Though local superintendents say nothing in their proposed 2020 budgets is a surprise, there is a new wrinkle that likely will affect the bottom line: The General Assembly earlier this year reinstated a second annual daily membership count.
The official ADM counts, which is based on enrollment and not attendance, determine the amount of per-student funding each district receives. Local superintendents report they generally lose students through the course of a school year to family moves out of the district, mid-year graduations and expulsions, so they receive less money when there is a second count.
“Historically for us, the second count is down a little for us but has no significant affect,” said Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Paul Garrison.
The first ADM count for the 2019-20 school year took place Sept. 13. The spring count will take place on Feb. 3.
Indiana’s school corporations received a one-year hiatus during the 2018-19 school year when only one count was required.
About four years ago, the General Assembly moved to the dual-ADM system in an effort to allow the money to follow the students when they transfer from one district to another.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Joe Buck said he prefers a single count date because revenue is consistent, and it’s easier to budget.
“Staffing is based off of enrollment at the beginning of the school year. If enrollment drops and revenue is decreased after the first semester, it is difficult to reduce staff in the middle of the school year,” he said.
Madison-Grant United School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz agreed. He receives about $6,600 for each student, so a loss of only four students can amount to $24,000.
“Your revenues decrease instantly, but your teacher contracts remain in place,” he said. “It does make collective bargaining kind of tricky.”
From a logistical standpoint, Deetz said, it doesn’t change much because many districts, including his, still did a second ADM count last February. They just didn’t report it to the state.
The only thing that changed was the anxiety of funding attached to it,” he said.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Timothy Smith said he doesn’t know of a single district in the state that benefits from a second ADM count.
He said ACS experienced growth on two years in the last seven when the number of students increased mid-year by four and 11 students. Typically, however, his district loses between 10 and 50.
“The schools that seem to have a lot already seem to get more because of their enrollments that benefit the funding formula.”
Smith said ACS plans its staffing needs based on the number of students enrolled on the last day of the previous school year. But many students simply move out of the county over the summer.
“You can’t predict that when you’re formulating your budget for the upcoming school year,” he said.
The other problem is that the students don’t all come from one building or classroom, Smith said. There may be three students from each of the district’s 12 buildings.
“If you lose three kids per building, that doesn’t change the staffing that you need by any means, but it can be a decrease of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.
Though some districts may be able to implement strategies to stabilize enrollment, Alexandria Community Schools has a special situation it really can’t control.
“Alexandria is unique because we have a large migrant population that arrives in the summer and leaves in October, so a second ADM count in February causes us to lose significant money – we're talking a couple hundred thousand dollars. That is a lot of money for a small rural school corporation to lose simply because of a change in count dates,” said Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
