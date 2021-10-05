ANDERSON — Jarrayae Kimball, 10, a fifth-grader at Anderson Intermediate School, stretched out her arms and kicked up her legs to perfect the cheer she was doing.
It was all fun and games late Monday afternoon, but earlier in the day it was work before play as she and the other students enrolled in Advancement Academy during fall break practiced their math skills for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon.
But Jarrayae didn’t mind.
“It’s basically helping us after we go back to school after fall break.”
Jarrayae was one of about 150 students enrolled in Advancement Academy at Anderson Intermediate. A total of about 600 Anderson Community Schools students in grades kindergarten through eight were enrolled in the four schools offering it. The other schools were Edgewood and Tenth Street elementaries and Highland Middle School.
In addition to the four hours daily of math instruction, the academy includes enrichment classes such as dance, karate and foreign language, plus special events such as birds of prey brought by Take Flight Wildlife Education, a magic show and a double Dutch jump rope clinic. The program includes transportation and meals.
“I thought it would be fun, and I would get to see some of my friends because I wouldn’t see them over fall break, probably,” Jarrayae said. “I can basically practice and work on my stunts more.”
Funded by a grant through the Minority Health Coalition, the academy is intended to help students maintain and improve their math skills during their time away from school. The spring break version is being planned to concentrate on language arts skills.
This is especially important because of what is called the “COVID slide” that has taken place because of the pandemic, said Anderson Intermediate Principal Brad Milleman. About 13 of his teachers and 15 paraeducators, who were specially trained to participate in the program, signed on as instructors.t
“The goal was not to make it feel like school. It’s math with a different approach,” he said. “I think it’s really important because they’re really struggling in math. If we look at the scores, we have some kids who are really behind. This helps to fill in some of the gaps in instruction.”
Maureen Duncan, director of the Advancement Academy, said the grant will let the program be offered during school breaks through 2023.
“We have a wide range of activities for the young people because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh no, we’re getting up and going to school again for fall break.’”
An advantage of the academy is its smaller class sizes so teachers feel empowered and supported and students can thrive, Duncan said.
It may seem odd that an educational initiative is financially supported by the health coalition, but Duncan said they are interrelated when it comes to student success,
“Education is a part of health. If you have kids who are educated, you will have greater health.”
While the academy keeps the elementary, intermediate and middle school students constructively engaged, there also are some high school students, including Alexis Verastegui, 17, a senior at Anderson High School, who also benefit. A cheerleader, she served as a volunteer cheer instructor.
“I felt giving back over fall break, this would give them a little feel about what it’s really like.”
