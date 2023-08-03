Carl Erskine was selected as a National League All-Star in 1954, won a World Series with the Brooklyn Dodgers and threw two no-hitters during his 12-year career.
But an accolade that came recently at the age of 96, Erskine says, is perhaps the most special of all.
Through his advocacy for the Special Olympics and his positive treatment of the Black community during an era when that was uncommon in America, Erskine was selected to receive the 2023 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Shedding tears of joy during an interview at the couple’s Primrose Retirement Community home in Anderson, Erskine’s wife of nearly 76 years, Betty, thought back on all her husband has done to earn one of the greatest honors of his life.
“That’s the kind of personality he has,” Betty said. “He loves and he appreciates.”
Erskine, an Anderson native, has been a legend in the city since before he made his debut with the Dodgers in 1948. But the story of his advocacy for people of color stretches back further than that.
Erskine and fellow Anderson icon “Jumpin’ Johnny” Wilson, who was Black, became friends as elementary school students in the 1930s. What made their friendship special, beyond the fact that they would become perhaps the two greatest athletes in Anderson’s history, was that it happened during a time of widespread racial segregation.
“It never occurred to me whether he had white skin or black skin, I never had a problem with that at all,” Erskine said of Wilson. “And that’s the way it should be.”
Wilson’s son, John Wilson Jr., has witnessed firsthand Erskine’s advocacy for race relations and the disabled community.
Before “Jumpin’ Johnny’s” death in 2016, Wilson Jr. accompanied his father and Erskine at Anderson Country Club or Meadowbrook many times. During those rounds of golf, he’d listen to his father and Erskine — “brothers without blood,” he calls them — share stories and crack jokes like no time had passed.
Wilson Jr. believes Erskine never bought into racism because he had grown up being friends with a Black boy.
“The younger you associate with people that don’t necessarily look like you, before you develop any biases, is important,” Wilson Jr. said. “Let’s have our kids grow up together to combat the stereotypes.”
Erskine’s acceptance of Black people transferred to the pro baseball diamond when he joined the Dodgers in Brooklyn in 1948, the year after Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.
Erskine never viewed Robinson as any different than himself or any of the other players. In fact, Erskine said he learned a lot from Robinson in the life he brought the Dodgers and how he taught the club to thrive in tough situations. Erskine later authored a book titled “What I Learned from Jackie Robinson.”
“Some people are motivated when they’re under pressure, (and for some) pressure bothers them so much that it interferes with their ability,” Erskine said. “Jackie was the one player that was energized by the challenge, and it made him better.”
While Erskine’s life and baseball career are notable for his open-mindedness regarding race, the Buck O’Neil Award is just as much about his role as a trailblazer in providing opportunities for those living with disabilities. One of his three sons, Jimmy, has Down syndrome.
Erskine remembers doctors giving him and Betty the option to leave Jimmy at the hospital for adoption. But the Erskines were insistent they would love their new baby just the same as their three other children.
“If people would just take them home and love them, they’d never regret it,” Betty Erskine said of children with Down syndrome. “They show love like nobody else on Earth does.”
Through the years, Jimmy has been an avid Dodger fan, sharing in his father’s experiences attending spring training camps, games in Los Angeles and more. Betty said those in the organization still call the Erskines to ask how Jimmy is doing.
“Jim has been much more of a blessing than he has been a handicap,” Erskine said. “You do the best with what you have been given.”
Erskine was among a group of former professional athletes who helped Eunince Kennedy Shriver promote the Special Olympics after she founded it in 1968.
Erskine still takes inspiration from Shriver, who said of people with disabilities, “Get them out of the bleachers and into the game.”
Before the inception of the Special Olympics in 1968, Erskine notes, people with disabilities were relegated to being spectators because they had few opportunities to participate.
In the decades since, Erskine has been a tireless advocate for the Special Olympics, particularly in Madison County and across Indiana. His annual “Litle Bit Country,” fundraiser, during which he played the harmonica, was a staple in Anderson for decades. In 2021, the event raised $50,000 for the Special Olympics in Madison County.
Though Jimmy was never involved in the Special Olympics, the Erskines spent a great deal of time around those who were. Many children give their parents credit for shaping who they become. But Betty Erskine said Jimmy and others with disabilities have made her a better person.
“In this world of hate, shootings and killings, we can all learn from Special Olympians,” she explained.
While the Erskines were not physically able to travel to Cooperstown to receive the Buck O’Neil Award in-person, their son Gary accepted the award on his father’s behalf. The Erskines’ daughter, Susan, as well as several other family members also made the trip to New York.
Betty Erskine knows that none of her husband’s efforts to advocate for racial equality and people with disabilities were intended to gain personal acclaim. Carl was just being who he is.
Betty wipes away tears, knowing that her life partner is being recognized on a national stage for both the first-class ballplayer and human being he is.
“I’ve had a lot of tears,” Betty said. “He’s a good man. We need more like him.”