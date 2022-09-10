INDIANAPOLIS — Ibrahim Tanner graduated from Ball State University in 2010 with a liberal arts degree. Today, the 39-year-old Cleveland native owns a trucking company in Indianapolis.
He also owes $35,000 in student loans more than 12 years after earning his degree.
But soon, that debt will likely drop by more than half after Tanner applies to President Biden’s student loan relief program.
The plan announced last month will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education and up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness to non-Pell Grant recipients.
“If my debt gets down to $15,000, that's something that's extremely manageable,” Tanner said.
He received a Pell Grant after graduating from Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, where 85% of the student population is Black or Hispanic.
Coming from a low-income family, he qualified for the grant, which usually go to undergraduates with “exceptional financial need,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The Biden administration said the loan forgiveness plan will have an especially significant impact on people like Tanner, who is Black and carries a lot of student debt.
The administration also contends it will advance racial equity for Black students, who are more likely to have to borrow for school and take out larger loans, and twice as likely to have received Pell Grants compared to white students, according to a White House fact sheet.
But those claims don’t add up, Tanner argues, even though the program will cover over half of his remaining student loans.
“Biden’s initiative is a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” he said. “I think what you're essentially seeing is the racial wealth gap grow larger.”
Although many Black graduates are celebrating the loan cancellation plan, will it really accomplish what it claims about racial equity, or does it only offer a partial solution to a complex problem?
THE DEBT PIT
Forgiving higher amounts of debt for Pell Grant recipients is a simple way to target relief toward Black graduates, according to the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research group supporting upward mobility and equity.
A study by the nonprofit found 88% of Black borrowers would receive some forgiveness by cancelling debt for those who received the grant. The Biden administration uses this study to make its case that the plan will likely help close the racial wealth gap.
But those numbers ignore the fact that Black graduates on average have significantly more debt than white students, who earn on average 30% more than their Black colleagues.
Tanner said many Black college graduates he knows owe well over $50,000, which generates more loan interest. That dilutes the impact of debt cancellation, which mostly goes toward interest on the loan.
According to the Education Data Initiative, which collects statistics about the nation’s education system, Black college graduates owe on average $25,000 more in student loan debt than white college graduates. Four years after graduation, 48% of Black students owe an average of 12.5% more than they borrowed.
A study by the Brookings Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, found that a college degree does not eliminate the income gaps between white and Black workers — and can even contribute to that divide.
“Black students finance their education through debt, and thus college degrees actually further contribute to the fragility of the upwardly mobile Black middle class,” the analysis says. “… The disproportionate debt Black students are taking to finance their education is reinforcing the racial wealth gap.”
In 2019, the average white family had eight times the amount of wealth as the average Black family, according to the Federal Reserve's most recent Survey of Consumer Finances. The survey defines wealth as the value of everything a family owns minus all debts, including home mortgages, credit card debt and student loans.
White college graduates have over seven times more wealth than Black college graduates, according to Contexts, a social research magazine. Black student borrowers are also the most likely to struggle financially because of student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative.
Add it all up, and the impact of cancelling $20,000 in debt for Black Pell Grant recipients seems far less impressive than it first appears, according to Tanner.
“It's going to be a temporary relief,” he said. “I mean, you're talking about people in our community with $40,000 or $70,000 or six figures in student debt. And if you're unable to pay that now, giving somebody $20,000 won’t change that.”
Biden’s plan comes after the Department of Education in 2020 paused repayments on federal student loans because of the COVID pandemic. The administration extended the pause one final time through Dec. 31. Borrowers must resume payment in January.
In Tanner's view, the loan forgiveness plan is less about racial equity and more about incentivizing people to begin making payments after an interruption of more than two years.
“I don't think this deal is going to do anything,” he said. “I think strategically, it came out as a way to get Biden’s voter base excited.”
A STEP FORWARD
Barbara , president of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP, agreed that the loan forgiveness plan isn’t a permanent solution to the soaring student debt held by most Black graduates.
That debt increase can be attributed in part to the fact that Pell Grants once covered nearly 80% of the cost of a four-year public college degree for students but now cover only a third, according to the White House.
Even so, Biden’s plan is a step in the right direction, Bolling-Williams asserts.
“Certainly, any movement in that direction is better than no movement at all,” the Gary resident said. “And so, for that reason, we definitely want to say we appreciate President Biden's efforts. We hope that this is just a preview of better things to come, because we know that the government could do more.”
State Rep. Gregory Porter, a Democrat and member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said the $20,000 debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients will provide real-life help for Black and low-income graduates.
“When you're young and trying to start a family and buy a home and seek the American dream, and you don't have to pay that $20,000 back, that's a significant relief,” the Indianapolis lawmaker said. “I think that’s crucial.”
Still, both the federal and state legislatures could do more to support Black graduates, Porter said, especially considering the state’s $6.1 billion surplus. He argued some of that money could be put in a special fund to help graduates pay the interest on their student loans.
Ultimately, the legislature funds what it prioritizes, Porter noted. And with a GOP supermajority in both chambers made up almost entirely of white legislators, there’s little chance of prioritizing efforts to offset student debt for Black and low-income borrowers, he said.
But Allison Kuehr, communications and public relations manager for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, said the state is committed to making the cost of postsecondary education manageable for students and families.
She pointed to state financial aid programs such as the 21st Century Scholarship, which pays full tuition for students who complete the program in high school, and the Frank O’Bannon grant, which is the state’s primary need-based aid program.
Indiana’s public institutions have also made a strong commitment to keeping tuition increases low for Hoosier students and families, according to Kuehr.
“Our role at the commission is to work closely alongside our institutions to focus on affordability, quality and career relevance to ensure Hoosiers are receiving the best value of higher education,” she said.
Bolling-Williams argues that those programs aren’t doing enough for Black students, who are often left behind in the state’s K-12 system.
The Indiana NAACP in April released a 15-step strategy called the Indiana Black Academic Excellence Plan, which calls for hiring more teachers of color and creating culturally responsive learning environments. State NAACP representatives are traveling to school districts around the state to promote the plan.
The strategy would help address long-term educational needs for Black students, Bolling-Williams said, but it doesn’t tackle the student debt crisis looming over many borrowers.
To fix that problem, the Biden administration and Congress need to take more action, and offer more loan forgiveness, to graduates immediately, she argues.
If that doesn’t happen soon, student debt will only continue to climb, spreading the nation’s already wide racial wealth divide even further, according to Bolling-Williams.
“We need the relief now,” she said. “So we would hope that this plan would just be an indication of more and better things to come.”