ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has awarded a contract for the purchase of a new ambulance.
The Safety Board on Monday approved the contract with Braun Ambulance in the amount of $229,760, which was the lower of the two bids received.
Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens said the department normally replaces one ambulance per year. It will take approximately eight months for this one to be delivered.
Cravens said normally the Fire Department mounts a new ambulance box onto an existing chassis, but none was available this year.
The Safety Board also approved the hiring of Zachary Taylor as an officer with the Anderson Police Department.
Assistant Chief Mike Lee said Taylor has been a member of the Elwood Police Department for the past 12 years.
Lee said Taylor, 33, is a lifelong resident of Madison County and wanted to come to work in Anderson.
Taylor said his immediate plans are to continue to reside in Elwood, but would like to move closer to Anderson in the future.
Lee said Taylor’s hiring brings APD’s manpower to 105. The department is budgeted for 110 in personnel.
