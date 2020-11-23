ANDERSON — A probable cause affidavit filed in the arrest of former Summitville Fire Department Chief James “Randy” Sizelove alleges that he requested and received nude photographs of an underage victim.
Sizelove, 56, was arrested last week following an Indiana State Police investigation that started in March.
The incidents involving a former student, who is now 23, reportedly started in 2012 when she was a fifth grade student and Sizelove was her bus driver for the Madison-Grant school system. Incidents took place in August 2013, June 2014 and during July 2015, according to the affidavit.
“The victim alleged multiple sexual crimes against Sizelove, beginning in 2013 when she was 15 years old,” an ISP press release stated.
The Herald Bulletin does not identify the victims of sexual abuse.
Felony charges against Sizelove include Level 2 criminal deviate conduct; Level 3 sexual misconduct with a minor; Level 3 child solicitation; Level 5 child seduction by a child care worker; and Level 6 possession of child pornography.
According to the affidavit filed by ISP Detective David Pearson, Sizelove groped the girl, then a freshman, while he was training another bus driver.
The next school year, Sizelove asked the girl to help with a fire prevention program at the elementary school and instead drove her to his house and fondled her, the affidavit said.
When a search warrant was served on Sizelove in April, according to the probable cause affidavit, several nude photographs of the girl were found. Electronic devices showed several messages sent by Sizelove asking the girl to send him the photographs, police said.
Sizelove turned himself in at the Madison County Jail on Friday and was released after posting bond.
In addition to being a bus driver, Sizelove was fire chief and a reserve sergeant for the Summitville Police Department at the time of the alleged misconduct. He no longer serves in any of those roles.
Van Buren Township Trustee Dee Amos said Sizelove turned in his resignation as fire chief Thursday evening. A new chief is expected to be selected from among the ranks of the remaining firefighters, she added.
