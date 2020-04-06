ANDERSON — A woman, distraught that her husband was friends with one of her co-workers, pointed a loaded .40-caliber pistol at him and threatened to kill him, according to sheriff's deputies.
April Nicole Brooks, 38, of Anderson, is charged with Level 5 felony intimidation and Level 6 felony domestic battery. Her initial hearing was on March 30 and she posted $1,000 bond and was released from jail on April 1.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a home in the 5700 block of North 400 West for a "trouble with" call involving a weapon, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Deputy Steve White.
Anthony Brooks and his wife, April Brooks, were arguing when officers arrived, White said.
Anthony Brooks told deputies that his wife accused him of having an affair with her co-worker after she discovered the two were friends on Facebook. According to the affidavit, she then picked up a 4-inch candle and threw it at him, striking him in the side.
"Anthony stated at the time he wasn't concerned if it hurt because she always does this," White wrote.
Anthony Brooks said his wife picked up the candle a second time and hit the wall and a mounted large-screen TV, according to the affidavit. He said he threatened to break her TV and then said "no, I am done with this, I am calling 911."
April Brooks reportedly ran into the kitchen and grabbed his pistol off the top of the refrigerator, pulled the gun out of the holster and pointed it at his torso area and threatened to kill him if came toward her, according to the affidavit.
Anthony Brooks said the gun was loaded with "one in the chamber," White wrote. Brooks told deputies his wife put the loaded gun down when she saw him dialing 911. Their children were upstairs when the incident occurred, he said.
April Brooks told deputies she picked up the gun and took it out of the holster before holding it at chest height, according to the affidavit. She was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.
