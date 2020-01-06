ANDERSON — A 64-year-old man is accused of raping girl when she was in elementary school.
Dennis D. Mickow, 7700 block of West County Road 1050, Fortville, is charged with Class A felony child molesting – intercourse or deviate sex with victim less than 14, Level 1 felony child molesting where defendant is at least 21, Class F felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting, fondling or touching with child under 14.
In 2018, a 16-year-old girl reported to authorities that Mickow had raped and molested her when she was about 9 and in the first or second grade of school, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Caitlin Foster-Morency of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The girl was interviewed at Kids Talk and said she didn’t tell anyone what had happened when she was little, according to the affidavit. She said the first time she was molested she was in the first grade, but it continued until she was in the second grade.
She said Mickow offered to pay her $20 to pull her shirt up when she was in the fourth grade, according to the affidavit. The girl also said she was at his house showering once when he walked in and dropped his pants in front of her.
“She said when this happened, she remembered him saying, ‘It’s okay, we are in our birthday suit,’” Foster-Morency wrote.
The girl told Foster-Morency that the day she was raped Mickow told her he got her a gift, according to the affidavit. She said he took her to his bedroom, picked her up and put her on the bed before he raped her.
The girl told Foster-Morency “it felt like my life just shattered,” Foster-Morency wrote about the rape.
Foster-Morency said she attempted to make contact with Mickow on the phone and at his house to set up an interview after the teen reported the incident, but “we were never able to connect and speak on the phone or in person.”
On Oct. 25, 2019, Foster-Morency went to the Delaware County Jail where she spoke with the girl’s uncle. The man said he would do side work for Mickow who requested him to bring his niece to do smaller jobs for him such as cleaning out the furnace or Jacuzzi while the man did other things around the house.
The girl’s uncle said his niece also brought her friends with her on occasions to get in the Jacuzzi with her or eat junk food at Mickow’s house, according to the affidavit. He recalled an incident when the girls were in the shower and Mickow went into the bathroom.
He told Foster-Morency that one of the girls “flat out refused to ever go back” to Mickow’s after the incident, which he thought was strange.
Foster-Morency said she asked the man if there was anything else he thought was important and he said Mickow “just seemed to talk a lot about young kids, and would be pretty blunt like ‘she’s got a nice body on her.’”
In November, Foster-Morency spoke with other family members and one of the girl’s friends who went to Mickow’s home with her. The girl said Mickow had walked into the bathroom while the girls were showering to bring them towels, but they were wearing their swimsuits and didn’t see anything, according to the affidavit.
Foster-Morency made contact with Mickow on Nov. 22. According to the affidavit, he denied ever going into the bathroom while the girls were in the shower, denied ever being naked with his accuser or trying to have sex with her.
