ANDERSON — A suspended Anderson police officer explains in an affidavit that he used a banned chokehold because he thought a suspect was reaching for a "blade."
Anderson police are conducting an internal investigation of the Saturday night incident, caught on video by the girlfriend of Spencer Nice, 21. Anderson Police Department Officer Brandon Reynolds, who took Nice to the ground with a chokehold, and Officer Ashley Gravely, who assisted, have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the probe.
Reynolds and Gravely have been members of the police department for five years and have clean disciplinary records, according to APD Chief Jake Brown.
Details from the police probable cause affidavit reveal Reynolds' view of what happened during the arrest, which occurred just two days after Brown and Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick announced a ban on chokeholds to restrain suspects.
Reynolds heard what he thought to be gunshots about 9 p.m. in the area of 31st and Noble streets when he saw four people — Nice, his girlfriend, his father and a girl — walking next to a factory. As he approached, according to the affidavit, Reynolds saw Nice "throwing an unknown black object high into the air and against the side" of the factory.
As Reynolds was attempting to question Nice, he walked away, and his father, Van Nice, blocked the officer's path, the affidavit says.
“I ordered Spencer to walk towards me and told him that I was going to place him into handcuffs,” the probable cause reads. “He would not obey this order and was displaying signs of a person who I know to be contemplating some form of escape or attack in order to prevent his detention.”
The document states that Nice did not comply with an order to place his hands behind his back. Both officers grabbed his arms and Nice attempted to pull free from their grasp, according to the affidavit.
"Spencer then told his family to take his cell phone that was in his right hand," Reynolds says in the document. "I did not want Spencer to get rid of the cell phone because of the fear that he was going to try to break free of our grip and try to produce the blade that was in his pocket."
That's when Reynolds reached around Nice's neck to apply the chokehold and pull the suspect to the ground.
Nice and his father have both said he did not throw anything against the factory building and did not resist arrest. Nice said Tuesday that he would file a complaint with the APD seeking the firing of Reynolds and Gravely.
In the edited video shot by Nice's girlfriend, Nice does not appear to resist arrest.
INTERNAL PROBE
Broderick explained during a Thursday press conference the rationale for not enlisting an outside law enforcement agency to investigate the officers' actions during the Saturday arrest.
Under the terms of the city's contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, discipline is decided by the administrative staff, the mayor said.
“Under rare circumstances we may and have in the past asked for an outside agency to conduct an investigation,” Broderick wrote in an email response to The Herald Bulletin. “This case is being investigated by a merit officer who is an investigator.
“This investigation covers any misconduct, including possible criminal charges,” the mayor said, noting that he expects the investigation to be completed next week.
The results of the probe will be reviewed by APD Assistant Chief Mike Lee, who will then make a recommendation to Brown. Any discipline of more than five days' suspension would have to be submitted to the Anderson Board of Public Safety for action, the mayor said.
Broderick said Gravely was placed on paid administrative leave because she was at the scene and was holding onto Nice as Reynolds took him to the ground.
The mayor said he was disturbed by the images of the arrest of Nice and that the officers might have used excessive force. He said Nice and his family are cooperating with the investigation and providing information.
Broderick said that Spencer Nice was a possible suspect in a hit-and-skip accident that happened before Saturday.
Brown said Thursday the area of the Saturday arrest was canvassed but he had not yet heard a final report on whether the "unknown black object" had been found.
CHOKEHOLD BAN
Broderick and Brown said Thursday that the order banning chokeholds was conveyed to APD officers via email. Broderick said departmental rules require officers to view email daily and noted that the arrest of Nice took place 50 hours after the email was sent.
Brown said Lee has met with all APD supervisors to discuss the chokehold ban and that the police administration might provide additional officer training related to the ban.
In response to a question at the Thursday press conference, Brown said the circumstances would be "slim or none" when APD officers would be allowed to use a chokehold in making an arrest.
“It would be a life-or-death situation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.