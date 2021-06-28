ANDERSON — The search just became easier for Madison County residents who are looking for photos, documents and memorabilia about the history of Anderson’s Black community.
Melody Hull, president of the Madison County Historical Society’s board of trustees, said those items, which include mostly newspaper articles and some other documents, such as fliers, previously were stored in a couple of filing cabinets upstairs. They now are organized across two dozen binders organized by date, gender or subject and housed on two shelves in the Nicholson Research Library at the historical society, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
“We hope this is one of the things that reconnects this historical society with other African American figures and families,” she said. “We would love to get more genealogical information on local Black families.”
Most of the credit for the collection goes to the area’s African American historians who started it decades ago.
One of those is the late Lillian Givens Manuel, who conceived and started the collection. A Kentucky native who worked as an English teacher at Anderson’s Central Junior High School, Givens Manuel served on the Anderson Board of Public Safety, the Madison County Board of Health, the NAACP and the Urban League.
“It has been one of those longtime coming things. We just had to get someone up there,” Hull said.
Those who stepped up to the plate were Historical Society volunteers Emilie Isenhour and Suzy Chambers, who spent countless hours over more than three months organizing the information.
“We’re trying to show what they did, the way they advanced the whole town with them,” Isenhour said.
The most challenging part of organizing the collection, the 10-year volunteer said, was deciding what to keep, though there were duplicates of some items.
“That and keep working and not stopping to read, especially when it came to anything that had to do with Lillian,” she said.
Local historian Bonnie White-Collier, who has served on the Historical Society’s board and coordinated much of its Black history collection, said she’s thrilled to finally see the research collection properly organized and hopes members of the community will take advantage of it.
“It’s an important project. It probably should have been done long before now,” she said. “History is a wonderful thing if you respect it.”
However, White-Collier said she hopes the effort doesn’t end here because what has been collected is really basic information, and she would like to see more depth. She said members of the public often ask for photos and documents that aren’t available because no one has donated them, but she would like to change that.
That would require members of the Black community coming forward and donating to the collection, which doesn’t necessarily mean giving up original items, she said. Volunteers can make copies of photos and documents for the collection.
“You’d be surprised what people want,” she said. “A lot of them don’t know about their family history themselves.”
