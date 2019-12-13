ANDERSON – With each "yes" vote the chambers of the Anderson City Council erupted into applause supporting approval of the next step in the establishment of a controversial substance abuse recovery center.
Following more than 3½ hours of impassioned debate among proponents and opponents of rezoning for the center at the former Mockingbird Hill site the council approved the rezoning.
Aspire of Indiana and Progress House requested the change in zoning for a 92-bed long-term facility for men suffering from drug and alcohol addiction. The rezoning would keep the area residential, but would allow for the construction of the recovery center.
The next step is seeking approval of a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals, which is scheduled to meet Jan. 8.
Kathie Goodwin, an organizer of the opposition, said following the vote that residents would come back for the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
“We have to talk with our attorney to determine what the next logical step will be,” she said. “We will determine the type of data that has to be gathered.”
The council voted 6-2 in favor of the rezoning. Councilwoman Jennifer Culp was joined by Councilmen Ty Bibbs, Ollie H. Dixon, Greg Graham, Joe Newman and Lance Stephenson in voting for the rezoning. Council President Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Jon Bell voted against it. Councilwoman Donna Davis, who is ill, did not attend the meeting.
Neighborhood residents at the meeting agreed that the Aspire program was needed in Anderson, but they expressed opposition to the location by citing concerns about safety and a potential decline in property values. They recommended a location in downtown Anderson.
Culp noted that the Mockingbird Hill site is secluded.
“Obviously, there is a better site for this,” she said. “But this is almost a country club setting. The men will see value in it and find value within themselves.”
Culp said the facility will treat men who are voluntarily entering a recovery program, which was an important factor in her "yes" vote.
In explaining his vote, Stephenson said what is being called a unique program could make national headlines.
“Look what the small city of Anderson did and solved the drug problem,” he said.
Bell, who represents the neighborhood on the council, said what Progress House is doing with a similar facility in Indianapolis is amazing. But he voted no, he said, out of consideration for the remonstrators.
“A rezoning is a plan for our community as we see fit,” he said. “I will do what I can to help people in our community, but I can’t hurt what someone else has worked for.”
Aspire Indiana and Progress House are proposing to convert what is now known as the Sonrise Retreat Center, 4083 Ridgeview Drive, into a substance abuse treatment facility with 92 beds, 60 for a residential treatment program and 30 beds for detoxification.
Officials of Aspire and Progress House announced that there would be no men convicted of sex or violent crimes at the facility, residents would not be allowed to leave the property and 50 security cameras would be installed. They also said that local property values would not be impacted.
Proponents
Darrell Mitchell, CEO of Progress House, said the top priority for clients in the recovery center will be citizens of Anderson.
“This will meet the needs of the city of Anderson,” he said. “Traditional treatment that last up to 28 days is not working. This is a six-month program.”
Mitchell said the facility will be staffed around the clock and will employ 41 people.
“Anderson is a city in need,” he said by noting the city’s poverty rate. “Poverty is the number one driver for addictions.”
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the statistics are well known and Madison County ranks high in drug arrests and convictions.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said of the drug arrests, “and it’s not working. We have the largest daily population in the history of the jail and 80% of the inmates are there for drug violations.”
Mellinger said the Mental Health and Addiction Coalition toured the facility three years ago.
“We knew it was the proper facility for Anderson and Madison County,” he said. “This is a rare opportunity. You were elected to make difficult decisions to benefit our community.”
Alex Valdez said he has been sober for 28 years and that there are not many recovery facilities like the caliber of Progress House.
“They are bringing a unique model to Anderson,” he said.
Shawn Gibson, director of the House of Hope, said they have two locations in Anderson, one near the college and there have never been any violent incidents.
“We have 60 clients in our city,” he said. “You wouldn’t know our facilities are there. This is an amazing and unique program.”
Opponents
Goodwin said residents are opposed to a 100 bed high intensity drug addiction clinic in a residential area.
She said there are 558 people residing in the three neighborhoods in the area which includes 143 children.
Goodwin said the facility will house up to 40% of people from outside of Madison County, a number disputed by Aspire.
“We understand this is a serious problem for our community,” she said. “This is not appropriate for a residential area.”
Goodwin said the property hasn’t been on the market for two years and that a number of local churches were not aware it was for sale.
“There are churches considering a co-op on the property,” she said.
Attorney Jason Hessler said people believe Aspire should be in Anderson.
He said Progress House is located in downtown Indianapolis and the question before the council was the best use of the land.
Hessler said there is the possible loss of property values for area residents and the facility should be located in downtown Anderson.
Douglas Bradburn, a therapist at the House of Ruth in Connersville, said relapses happen and are a part of the treatment program.
“Clients get drugs that are trafficked into the facility or left outside the facility,” he said.
Bradburn said the House of Ruth is located in the downtown area because a majority are in drug court and have to report on a weekly basis.
Resident Shawn Clemons said crime will come into the community if the recovery center is allowed to open.
“It will change the way we live,” she said. “Our property values will decrease by 8% to 14%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.