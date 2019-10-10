ANDERSON — Assistant Chief Jake Brown has been named as the interim chief of the Anderson Police Department.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Thursday that Brown will assume the duties of interim chief on Monday. The Anderson Board of Public Safety has to approve the appointment.
Current Chief Tony Watters was removed from the position, effective Sunday, by the mayor on Tuesday.
A 20-year veteran of the Anderson Police Department, Brown previously served as sergeant before being named assistant chief of the Uniform Division by Broderick.
He has served as assistant chief since Jan. 1, 2016. Brown began his career as a patrolman in January 1999. He also served in community policing, the traffic division, and as a primary scene technician, a detective and as an intelligence liaison officer.
“Jake’s experience, leadership abilities and respect among his fellow officers are the qualities that will allow him to lead this important department,” Broderick said in a press release. “I have great confidence in his abilities and support of our policies that are designed to keep our community safe”
Broderick stated that he expects the interim status to remain in effect until a permanent selection is made.
Pending the appointment of a permanent police chief, Brown will also remain over operations of the Uniform Division. Assistant Chiefs Mark Cole and Warren Warren will be assigned additional duties during the interim.
Brown’s father, Tom, is the director of the Anderson Human Resources Department, appointed by the mayor in January 2016.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday that APD officers are indicating Jake Brown is doing a good job as an assistant chief.
“Everyone I’ve heard from, the officers believe he has been doing a good job,” Cummings said.
In 2002, Brown was charged with misdemeanor counts of false informing and assisting a criminal. He was acquitted of the charges by a Madison County jury in 2004.
It was alleged that Brown gave false information to APD officers investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a friend, Matthew Gustin.
At the time Brown was assigned to administrative duties with the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.