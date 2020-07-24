ANDERSON — After a delay of more than eight months, the effort to establish a policy on the receiving of gifts by Madison County elected officials and employees is being considered.
Last December, Commissioners Kelly Gaskill and Mike Phipps approved three motions that will have an impact on all elected officials, department heads and employees.
At the time, Gaskill said, with the county preparing to advertise for proposals for a study on the potential of needing to construct a new jail, she wanted to avoid any problems in the future.
Phipps requested that the County Attorney Jonathan Hughes draft an ethics ordinance that would prohibit any elected official or county employee from receiving a gift in any amount.
The prohibition of accepting a gift took place immediately while Hughes is drafting the ordinance.
Hughes said Monday the gift and ethics ordinance is not ready for adoption by the Commissioners.
He said there should be a public meeting and input requested from department heads and elected officials in writing.
Phipps said he brought the issue up in December and the draft of the ordinance should be circulated for public comments.
“We can begin to distribute it and get feedback over the next 30 to 60 days,” he said. “Portions of the draft have been left blank to get the feedback from county officials.”
Hughes said the intent is to set a policy for the county and determine how to enforce it.
“Several counties have similar ordinances,” he said. “It would be a code violation.”
Gaskill said the Commissioner’s office would distribute the proposal to elected officials for input over the next 30 days.
Currently, there is no county policy prohibiting the acceptance of gifts.
The commissioners also approved in December a motion requiring that they approve all contracts signed by county offices starting in 2020.
The final motion requires the commissioners to approve any expenditure for services or tangible goods over the amount of $2,500.
Phipps said if the Indiana State Board of Accounts has a different threshold amount for commissioners’ approval for expenditures his motion will be amended to reflect that amount.
